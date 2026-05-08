Get Your ZZZs: What to Know About Lack of Sleep & High Blood Pressure

Sleep is really important for our wellness and functioning. But we often ignore how important it is. We sometimes give priority to too many other things in life, like studying, work, or the latest episodes of your favorite show (to name just a few).

But sleep isn’t just a ‘nice to have.’ We may be OK dragging ourselves around the next day after only getting a few hours of rest, and we may only wince at the dark circles we see in the morning mirror, but short sleep can contribute to significant health problems too.

"Lack of sleep and high blood pressure have a close relationship, one that can put you in harm’s way," says Raza Yunus, MD, a cardiologist and heart disease expert at UVA Health. The list of health problems that could develop or get worse from lack of sleep isn't short:

Heart disease

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Problems with memory and focusing

Anxiety and depression

Weakened immune system

Let's look at the role that short sleep, defined as less than 6 hours a night, can play in elevating your blood pressure.

High Blood Pressure Basics

Blood pressure is exactly what it sounds like: the pressure or force of your blood pushing on your arteries as it flows through your body.

It can temporarily increase from time to time, such as after hard physical activity or during stressful moments. But when it’s consistently high, it's called high blood pressure or hypertension.

Hypertension is a serious health issue that can lead to a heart attack or stroke, and can make other conditions worse.

What Causes It?

Genetics can play a big part in high blood pressure. So can lifestyle. For example, eating too many fatty or salty foods and not exercising enough.

Certain medications, such as some pain relievers and cold remedies, as well as birth control pills, can contribute to high blood pressure.

Not getting enough sleep can also lead to or worsen high blood pressure.

Sleep: Your Body’s Chance to Recuperate

Sleep is needed biological process that affects nearly every part of your body and your life. During sleep, your body repairs and restores itself from daytime activities.

It protects your heart, allows you to think clearly when you’re going about your day, and it enhances your mood.

Sleep and Blood Pressure

Growing research links short sleep with high blood pressure. Studies have found that people who regularly sleep less than six hours a night are more likely to develop high blood pressure than those who usually get seven to eight hours nightly.

For some people, even one night of short sleep can lead to a temporary jump in blood pressure the next day. Over time, this can result in chronic (long-term) hypertension, particularly if you're already at risk because of lifestyle choices or existing health conditions.

Certain groups seem to be more affected than others. The connection between short sleep and high blood pressure is stronger in Blacks people, women, older adults, and those with existing health problems, such as diabetes or obesity.

It’s not entirely clear why these groups are more likely to have this stronger connection, but obstacles to health care, stress, employment trends, and related sleep disorders may all play a role.

What Explains the Short Sleep-Hypertension Link?

"When you sleep, your heart rate slows and your blood pressure dips. But it may not dip as much during a short-sleep night," notes Yunus, meaning that your body loses out on this natural reboot. When short sleep becomes a pattern, it raises the risk of hypertension.

There are other reasons short sleep can lead to higher blood pressure: