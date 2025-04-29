What Is a Good Blood Pressure? Normal Blood Pressure by Age & Fitness

Is your heart overworked? Is your brain at risk of stroke? Do your under-appreciated kidneys need a break? Unchecked high blood pressure (hypertension) can cause serious problems. It stresses your vital organs and blood vessels throughout your body. No wonder it’s linked to conditions like heart failure, heart attack, dementia, and kidney disease.

Very low blood pressure (hypotension) matters, too. Hypotension can alert you to underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. If blood pressure drops too fast, you could feel dizzy, faint, or even go into shock.

Learn more about good blood pressure goals by age and fitness or other factors. UVA Health experts offer details and guides. Being in the know can help you get and stay on a healthy path.

If Your Blood Vessels Could Talk

Your blood pressure is a silent, but important, health messenger. It tells you about the force of blood flow against your blood vessels as it moves throughout your body. If your pressure stays too high, it can damage blood vessels. If it’s too low, the pressure is weak. It’s harder for your blood to go wherever it needs to go, from head to toe.

To understand blood pressure readings, it helps to decode the medical jargon. After a blood pressure check, you’ll see two numbers. They measure your blood pressure in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). The first number appears above or before a second number. Here’s what they tell you:

Systolic pressure (top number): This reveals the pressure on your arteries (blood vessels) when your heart beats.

Diastolic pressure (bottom number): This measures the pressure on your arteries when your heart rests between heartbeats.

Setting Smart Blood Pressure Goals

Your blood pressure may rise or fall when you’re active or resting. It’ll be lower if you’re petting a puppy while relaxing on a comfy sofa. It may spike if you’re stressing about work or other issues. Even feeling nervous about a medical appointment can affect your blood pressure. That’s why most providers take a few readings over time to get an average.

So, what’s your best blood pressure? It depends. Target numbers vary with age, sex, health, fitness, and other factors. Your family history, stress levels, diet, and lifestyle habits also play a role.

For most people — including teens and adults — a blood pressure reading below 120/80 mm Hg is a healthy target. If your numbers are out of range, ask your healthcare provider for guidance.

Age, Fitness & Other BP Influencers

Your blood pressure goals may be lower if you’re healthy, active, and physically fit. Exercise supports good blood flow and strengthens your blood vessels. Regular exercise can help lower your average resting blood pressure. If you’re a fitness buff, your resting blood pressure may stay well below 120/80 mm Hg. If you’re inactive and out of shape, you’ll probably see higher numbers.

Age, weight, and sex matter, too. Most young people have active, healthy lifestyles and low blood pressure. Women and older people have a higher risk of hypertension. Even so, those who are overweight, inactive, or ill, can have elevated blood pressure.

Target Blood Pressure by Age

Healthy blood pressure that’s good for your heart is good for your body, too. The American Heart Association (AHA) offers some guidelines. They apply to adults and adolescents 13 years old or older:

Normal blood pressure: Systolic (top number): less than 120 mm Hg and Diastolic (bottom number): less than 80 mm Hg





Elevated blood pressure Systolic (top number): 120 to 129 mm Hg and Diastolic (bottom number): less than 80 mm Hg



Stage 1 High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Systolic (top number): 130-139 mm Hg or Diastolic (bottom number) 80-89 mm Hg



Stage 2 High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Systolic (top number): 140 mm Hg or higher or Diastolic (bottom number) 90 mm Hg or higher





Hypertensive Crisis (Seek Emergency Care) Systolic (top number): 180 or higher and/or Diastolic (bottom number): 120 or higher



Low blood pressure is a worthy goal. But very low blood pressure requires medical evaluation. There are different types of hypotension and no single standard or range. Providers may diagnose hypotension if your blood pressure is below 90/60 mm Hg.

What Is a Good Blood Pressure for Children?

Blood pressure issues can happen at any age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 750,000 children 12 to 17 years old have high blood pressure. The CDC bases its estimates on American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines.

AAP blood pressure guidelines for children who are 12 and under vary. They depend on age, height, health and other factors. Children who are overweight may have higher readings. Kidney disease, heart disease or other conditions also affect blood pressure.

The AHA recommends yearly blood pressure checks for children 3 years of age or older. Babies and children with medical conditions need more specialized evaluation and care.

Pediatric Blood Pressure by the Numbers

Pediatricians diagnose hypertension when blood pressure is at the 95th percentile or higher. That means that 95% of other children the same age, sex, and height have a lower blood pressure. Normal blood pressure for children is below the 90th percentile.

Many conditions can cause pediatric hypotension. These range from dehydration, allergies, or medications to kidney or heart disorders. Symptoms can include dizziness, fainting, and blurred vision. Seek prompt medical care for any unusual symptoms. However, you may not see symptoms. That’s why routine checkups, including blood pressure checks, are important.

Blood Pressure Goals for Older Adults

Age brings wisdom, but it has its drawbacks! Most everyone who’s older has a higher risk of cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) disease. Over 60% of adults over 65 years old have hypertension. As with any age group, guidelines for older adults vary.

A goal of below 120/80 mm Hg is ideal. Even so, chronic diseases and age-related conditions can get in the way. Drug interactions or other complications may outweigh the benefits of medical treatments. If you’re older, the AHA recommends working with your care providers. They’ll help you set realistic goals. Aim for a systolic blood pressure of less than 130 mm Hg and follow your care team’s guidance.

Better Health at Any Age

Whether you’re young or old, the basics still matter. Eat well, stay active, and try to keep your cool! As always, stay in touch with your primary care provider and specialists. They’ll help you keep your blood pressure and other important health metrics in the zone.