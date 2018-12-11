Telemedicine: Telehealth Services

[MUSIC PLAYING] Telemedicine is the use of advanced technologies to connect a patient with a provider when they are physically not in the room together.

People are used to video conferencing now. We take those same principles and create an environment where a provider can actually do clinical work with a patient.

Technology advances medicine.

Technology pioneers treatment.

Technology pursues cures.

Technology improve patient care.

Technology thrives at UVA.

Telemedicine at UVA is used in many different formats. We currently provide services in more than 60 different subspecialties of health care. Our clinicians document the encounters in our electronic medical records. We review radiographic images that are sent to us from the community setting just like we might do if the patient were here in person.

Starting this program 20 years ago puts us in a category of being pioneering in telemedicine.

You get to see very well the patient within a comfortable setting. So I get to see these children with their families in a room where they can play. They're not feeling like they're at a doctor's office. The benefit is gigantic for families, not just because it provides them a naturalistic setting but they don't have to travel all the way here.

The UVA Office of Telemedicine has saved patients more than 15 million miles of driving in the Commonwealth of Virginia alone. We are broadly distributed across rural and urban areas with partner sites providing telemedicine services and telehealth education from the Eastern Shore to Northern Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and around the world.

Our reach is really remarkable, and the outcomes from using telemedicine are equivalent to what you would have in a face-to-face counter.

You can have long-term impact because you can follow up through telemedicine and find out what's going on, interact with the physician, interact with the family, and provide long-term supports and benefits.

Telemedicine is heading into full integration into everyday, mainstream care. That's where I feel the future of health care is. Patients are demanding it. Providers are comfortable with it. And our public policies are evolving to allow that to happen.

But what's at the heart of telemedicine are the relationships we form. And we have a million stories now of clinicians, our patients that we serve, people from around the globe who are very proud to be a part of saying so long to too far.