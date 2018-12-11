Skip to main content

Telemedicine: Telehealth Services

Telemedicine connects UVA doctors to patients virtually anywhere. Our network extends around the globe, providing patients expert care with more than 60 specialty services.

For decades, the UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has led the way in technical innovation that gives healthcare to those in need. The center makes care possible for stroke patients in the back of an ambulance. We help world-class cancer care reach people in small Appalachian towns. With our support, patients receive monitoring in their homes to reduce the need for hospital readmission. And through our virtual platforms, women with high-risk pregnancies deliver healthy babies.

In addition to creating virtual access to healthcare, we:

  • Give meeting support to save professionals and institutions valuable time and travel costs
  • Partner with facilities and individual providers to create customized programs
  • Present education and training for healthcare professionals
  • Create home monitoring functionality

Healthcare Beyond the Hospital

Connecting patients to specialists via telemedicine bridges distance. It also allows patients to stay comfortable in their homes. Watch how it works.

Telemedicine News

05/31/2023

UVA Health Partners to Improve Telehealth for Older Adults

UVA Health experts are helping lead a new national initiative to ensure telehealth care meets the unique needs of older adults.

01/30/2023

UVA Health, Southwest Virginia Coalition Expand Virtual Access to Healthcare

UVA Health and a coalition of Southwest Virginia healthcare groups are partnering to better combat health problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, backed by a $5.1 million federal grant that will expand the region’s access to care.

08/29/2022

UVA Health, Community Partners Expand At-Home Patient Monitoring

To make it easier for patients in rural areas of Virginia to access care, UVA Health is teaming with six community health organizations.

05/28/2020

New Stroke Guidelines Aim to Improve Care Amid COVID-19

Top stroke experts have issued new guidance to ensure stroke patients receive safe, timely care while preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

05/11/2020

Telehealth Tools Developed for Ebola Improve COVID Care

The telehealth tools allow doctors to provide personal, high-quality care while conserving vital personal protective equipment and reducing infection risks.

03/17/2020

COVID-19 Update: UVA Health Ambulatory Clinic Visits

UVA Health will reschedule all ambulatory clinic visits between now and April 6 with the exception of urgent care and sick visits.

11/20/2019

UVA Earns National Honor for Enhancing Patient Care Through Technology

UVA Medical Center has earned a national “Most Wired” award for using technology to better support quality patient care. The award is based on a national survey of how hospitals use technology conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). Hospitals across the U.S. are surveyed about their use of technology in several […]

02/26/2019

UVA Expanding Telehealth To Better Treat Diabetes, Heart Disease

The University of Virginia Health System is expanding its telehealth capacity to help patients across Virginia better prevent or manage chronic conditions that include diabetes, prediabetes and heart disease. Through the UVA Center for Telehealth, UVA will expand or pilot several initiatives to battle chronic diseases, including remote monitoring for patients with diabetes, screenings for […]

02/18/2019

New Project Seeks Enhanced Lung Disease Care in Appalachia

A new program will use telehealth to bring together a University of Virginia Health System team with primary care providers in the Appalachian region of Virginia to improve lung disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. UVA will partner with Stone Mountain Health Services and The Health Wagon – which serve patients in Wise, Russell, Dickenson, Washington, […]

11/12/2018

Frail Seniors Going Without Desperately Needed In-Home Healthcare

There is a tremendous disparity between the need for in-home healthcare and the number of frail seniors actually receiving it, a new study finds. In many rural areas, the problem is so great that the researchers label it “remarkable.”