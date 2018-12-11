Telemedicine: Telehealth Services
Telemedicine connects UVA doctors to patients virtually anywhere. Our network extends around the globe, providing patients expert care with more than 60 specialty services.
For decades, the UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has led the way in technical innovation that gives healthcare to those in need. The center makes care possible for stroke patients in the back of an ambulance. We help world-class cancer care reach people in small Appalachian towns. With our support, patients receive monitoring in their homes to reduce the need for hospital readmission. And through our virtual platforms, women with high-risk pregnancies deliver healthy babies.
In addition to creating virtual access to healthcare, we:
- Give meeting support to save professionals and institutions valuable time and travel costs
- Partner with facilities and individual providers to create customized programs
- Present education and training for healthcare professionals
- Create home monitoring functionality
Healthcare Beyond the Hospital
Connecting patients to specialists via telemedicine bridges distance. It also allows patients to stay comfortable in their homes. Watch how it works.
[MUSIC PLAYING] Telemedicine is the use of advanced technologies to connect a patient with a provider when they are physically not in the room together.
People are used to video conferencing now. We take those same principles and create an environment where a provider can actually do clinical work with a patient.
Technology advances medicine.
Technology pioneers treatment.
Technology pursues cures.
Technology improve patient care.
Technology thrives at UVA.
Telemedicine at UVA is used in many different formats. We currently provide services in more than 60 different subspecialties of health care. Our clinicians document the encounters in our electronic medical records. We review radiographic images that are sent to us from the community setting just like we might do if the patient were here in person.
Starting this program 20 years ago puts us in a category of being pioneering in telemedicine.
You get to see very well the patient within a comfortable setting. So I get to see these children with their families in a room where they can play. They're not feeling like they're at a doctor's office. The benefit is gigantic for families, not just because it provides them a naturalistic setting but they don't have to travel all the way here.
The UVA Office of Telemedicine has saved patients more than 15 million miles of driving in the Commonwealth of Virginia alone. We are broadly distributed across rural and urban areas with partner sites providing telemedicine services and telehealth education from the Eastern Shore to Northern Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and around the world.
Our reach is really remarkable, and the outcomes from using telemedicine are equivalent to what you would have in a face-to-face counter.
You can have long-term impact because you can follow up through telemedicine and find out what's going on, interact with the physician, interact with the family, and provide long-term supports and benefits.
Telemedicine is heading into full integration into everyday, mainstream care. That's where I feel the future of health care is. Patients are demanding it. Providers are comfortable with it. And our public policies are evolving to allow that to happen.
But what's at the heart of telemedicine are the relationships we form. And we have a million stories now of clinicians, our patients that we serve, people from around the globe who are very proud to be a part of saying so long to too far.
- Get Virtual Care
Use your phone, computer, or tablet to talk to a doctor from your home. You can schedule an appointment or see someone today.
- Access Online Education
Take advantage of the distance learning options we offer for healthcare providers. Find out about online training and support.
- Join the Network
Facilities in our telehealth network connect patients to specialists and services. They also receive robust support and training.
Telemedicine News
05/31/2023
UVA Health Partners to Improve Telehealth for Older Adults
UVA Health experts are helping lead a new national initiative to ensure telehealth care meets the unique needs of older adults.
01/30/2023
UVA Health, Southwest Virginia Coalition Expand Virtual Access to Healthcare
UVA Health and a coalition of Southwest Virginia healthcare groups are partnering to better combat health problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, backed by a $5.1 million federal grant that will expand the region’s access to care.
08/29/2022
UVA Health, Community Partners Expand At-Home Patient Monitoring
To make it easier for patients in rural areas of Virginia to access care, UVA Health is teaming with six community health organizations.
05/28/2020
New Stroke Guidelines Aim to Improve Care Amid COVID-19
Top stroke experts have issued new guidance to ensure stroke patients receive safe, timely care while preventing the transmission of COVID-19.
05/11/2020
Telehealth Tools Developed for Ebola Improve COVID Care
The telehealth tools allow doctors to provide personal, high-quality care while conserving vital personal protective equipment and reducing infection risks.
03/17/2020
COVID-19 Update: UVA Health Ambulatory Clinic Visits
UVA Health will reschedule all ambulatory clinic visits between now and April 6 with the exception of urgent care and sick visits.
11/20/2019
UVA Earns National Honor for Enhancing Patient Care Through Technology
UVA Medical Center has earned a national “Most Wired” award for using technology to better support quality patient care. The award is based on a national survey of how hospitals use technology conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). Hospitals across the U.S. are surveyed about their use of technology in several […]
02/26/2019
UVA Expanding Telehealth To Better Treat Diabetes, Heart Disease
The University of Virginia Health System is expanding its telehealth capacity to help patients across Virginia better prevent or manage chronic conditions that include diabetes, prediabetes and heart disease. Through the UVA Center for Telehealth, UVA will expand or pilot several initiatives to battle chronic diseases, including remote monitoring for patients with diabetes, screenings for […]
02/18/2019
New Project Seeks Enhanced Lung Disease Care in Appalachia
A new program will use telehealth to bring together a University of Virginia Health System team with primary care providers in the Appalachian region of Virginia to improve lung disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. UVA will partner with Stone Mountain Health Services and The Health Wagon – which serve patients in Wise, Russell, Dickenson, Washington, […]
11/12/2018
Frail Seniors Going Without Desperately Needed In-Home Healthcare
There is a tremendous disparity between the need for in-home healthcare and the number of frail seniors actually receiving it, a new study finds. In many rural areas, the problem is so great that the researchers label it “remarkable.”