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Telemedicine: Telehealth Services

A healthcare provider speaking with a patient during a telemedicine consultation.

Telemedicine connects UVA doctors to patients virtually anywhere. Our network extends around the globe, providing patients expert care with more than 60 specialty services.

For decades, the UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has led the way in technical innovation that gives healthcare to those in need. The center makes care possible for stroke patients in the back of an ambulance. We help world-class cancer care reach people in small Appalachian towns. With our support, patients receive monitoring in their homes to reduce the need for hospital readmission. And through our virtual platforms, women with high-risk pregnancies deliver healthy babies.

In addition to creating virtual access to healthcare, we:

  • Give meeting support to save professionals and institutions valuable time and travel costs
  • Partner with facilities and individual providers to create customized programs
  • Present education and training for healthcare professionals
  • Create home monitoring functionality

Healthcare Beyond the Hospital

Connecting patients to specialists via telemedicine bridges distance. It also allows patients to stay comfortable in their homes. Watch how it works.

Telemedicine: Telehealth Services