Virtual Visits

On the Day of Your Video Visit

Make sure your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is fully charged and that the camera and microphone work.

Around 7 a.m. the morning of your scheduled video visit, patients 13 years of age and older will get both an email and a text with a link. The email comes from [email protected], and the text message comes from an (855) number.

Please connect through the link 5 minutes before your appointment time to answer some questions and check in.

If you have a UVA Health MyChart account, you can still have your virtual visit through the MyChart app or webpage. The automatic links are another option to enter the visit.

Step 1: Complete the Pre-Visit Update

a. Connect through the link

b. Enter your Date of Birth and begin the Pre-Visit Update

c. Answer the questions about your personal information, insurance, and location and give consent for the video visit

Step 2: Join Your Video Visit

a. At the time of your appointment, click Join Video Visit to launch a new window

b. Click Continue to allow access to your camera and microphone (required for visit)

c. After the camera and microphone connect, click Join Call when you're ready

d. You'll stay in the Waiting Room until the provider admits you into the visit

e. At the end of your visit, answer the survey question