Getting the regular healthcare you need doesn't have to mean visiting a clinic. With Virtual Primary Care On Demand at UVA Health, you can have access to a primary care provider, on your schedule, from wherever you are in Virginia.

No need to come to the clinic. Simply schedule your appointment and when it’s time, we’ll meet you online.

Virtual Primary Care On Demand provides:

Primary care appointments through video visits via phone or computer

Expert care from UVA Health providers

Access through MyChart

We can see you for regular check-ups, screenings, and provide care for common illnesses and injuries. And we'll coordinate your care if you need to see a specialist for a more serious health issue.

How It Works

Getting started is simple:

Schedule care online

Already a UVA Health Patient with MyChart? Schedule in MyChart



Don't have MyChart? Not a UVA Health patient? You don't need MyChart to schedule care. Schedule online without MyChart



Looking for same-day care? Schedule Virtual Primary Care On Demand same-day appointment

Connect by video on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Get the primary care you need.

Hours

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

What Services Can I Get Through Virtual Primary Care?

If you're in Virginia, you can schedule an appointment to get care for:

Common conditions, like:

Fever, cough, body aches



Rashes, small cuts, abrasions, insect bites, minor injuries



Allergies, runny nose, sore throat, ear pain, sinus pain



Colds, flu, or other respiratory infections



Upset stomach, diarrhea, nausea



Urinary tract infections (UTI) or other bathroom issues



Other common conditions

Preventive care, like:

Wellness check-ups



Screenings



Prescription medication renewals



Vaccines



Birth control



Weight management

Disease management and health support for conditions like:

Diabetes



Heart disease



Asthma and respiratory illnesses



Depression and mental health conditions

Why Choose Virtual Care at UVA Health?

Virtual Primary Care On Demand brings you fast, easy access to expert UVA Health primary care by video, on your schedule. If you can't get to a clinic, are between primary care providers, or don't have easy access to a primary care clinic, you can still:

See trusted providers. You get the same expert UVA Health care, whether you come in or connect online.

Have flexible access. See a provider from home, work, or while traveling within Virginia.

Save time. Skip the waiting room and get back to your day faster.

Questions?

Visit our Virtual Visits FAQs or call 434.243.2500.

See how to prepare for a virtual visit.

Emergency? Call 911

If you're having symptoms of a life-threatening condition, don't wait. Call 911 or go to your nearest ER. This includes symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, suicidal thoughts, severe injury, or trouble with breathing.