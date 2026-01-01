Leadership

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health

Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, UVA

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP

Rosner serves as CEO of UVA Health and EVP for health affairs for the University of Virginia. He joined the UVA School of Medicine as faculty in 2005 and has since served as a physician, educator, and scientist. He served as chair of the department of medicine from 2011-2025 and is the Henry B. Mulholland Professor of Medicine.

Read Rosner's Bio