Chief Corporate Compliance & Privacy Officer
Krista Barnes, JD
Krista Barnes serves as the chief corporate compliance and privacy officer of UVA Health. She oversees the strategic direction of UVA Health’s compliance and privacy programs and leads UVA Health’s work to protect patient privacy. She brings roughly 20 years of experience in healthcare regulatory compliance, reimbursement litigation, HIPAA compliance, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rice University and her juris doctor degree from Duke University School of Law.
In her previous role as associate vice president and deputy chief compliance officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, Barnes oversaw attorneys and teams responsible for billing and reimbursement compliance, privacy and information security compliance, research compliance, data governance, and conflicts of interest. She also previously served as senior legal officer and director, overseeing MD Anderson’s Privacy and Information Security Compliance and Billing and Reimbursement Compliance programs.
Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office
Phone: 434.924.2938
Fax: 434.243.2716
Email: [email protected]
Compliance Helpline: 800.235.8700
Also with the Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office:
Elaine Aldridge
Compliance & Privacy Analyst (non-coder)
Jeanine Botkin
Coding & Billing Manager
Shandin Eason
Conflict of Interest Analyst
Birgit Gutkowski
Executive Assistant, Senior
Jennifer Kane, CHPC
Compliance & Privacy Analyst
April Lowe, MBA, CHC, CPC
Compliance & Privacy Manager
Jennifer Martinelli, CPC
Senior Compliance, Privacy, & Risk Analyst
Annette Norton, JM, CPC, CHC, CHP, CHRC
Director, Compliance & Privacy
Justlan Smith, CHAM, LSSGBH
Compliance & Privacy Analyst