Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO)

Sonney Sapra, MBA

As chief information and technology officer, Sonney Sapra, MBA, provides strategic direction and operational leadership for the information and digital systems supporting all of the missions across UVA Health. He leads the development, implementation, and ongoing maintenance of these systems in alignment with UVA Health strategy, security, policies, and processes in support of patient safety and operational excellence.

Sapra joins UVA Health with over 20 years of experience leading organizational digital transformation. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Samaritan Health Services and Health Plan in Oregon. He was also SVP and CIO at University of Louisville Health (2018-2021) and CIO of Oregon Health Sciences University – Hillsboro Medical Center (2010 to 2017).

Sapra earned his Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer certificate from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and an MBA from the University of Oregon.