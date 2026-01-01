Chief Strategy Officer & Interim Chief, UVA Health Children's

Jason Lineen, MBA

As UVA Health’s chief strategy officer, Lineen provides executive counsel and leadership for the system's most critical initiatives. He is responsible for charting the strategic direction for UVA Health, driving service line expansion, and leading system transformation through the structuring of strategic affiliations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Lineen works collaboratively with clinicians, researchers, educators, and community partners to ensure strategic alignment across the enterprise.

In addition to his system-wide strategy role, Lineen serves as the interim chief of UVA Health Children’s, overseeing all operational and strategic aspects. He actively works within Charlottesville and across Virginia to enhance a pediatric system of care focused on enabling every child to reach their full potential.

Lineen's strategic foundation was built over two decades as a health care management consultant, where he advised hospitals and health systems nationwide. He previously held leadership roles at Deloitte, Navigant Consulting, and AVIA Health.

A dedicated advocate for kids and families, Lineen is deeply involved in community health initiatives. He serves as co-board chairman of Fortify Children's Health — Virginia's leading pediatric clinically integrated network. He also serves on the board of Riverside Health, a five-hospital system in eastern Virginia, and on the board of AVIA Health, a leading digital innovation firm. Lineen holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA, with a certificate in Health Industry Management, from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.