Chief Service Line & Ambulatory Operations Officer, UVA Health

John Bennett, MPA

As UVA Health's chief service line and ambulatory officer, Bennett provides leadership and oversight for clinical service line and ambulatory operations. A primary goal is to create a more unified operating model that enables exceptional patient care while also creating an environment that improves the satisfaction of our providers and team members. Improving patient access and efficiency in our service lines and clinics are top priorities. Included in Bennett’s service line responsibilities are Heart and Vascular, Digestive Health, Transplant, Cancer, and Neurosciences.

Bennett previously served as chief executive of ambulatory services for PeaceHealth, a not-for-profit healthcare system with hospitals, medical clinics, and laboratories located in Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. Before PeaceHealth, he worked for over two decades at Providence St. Joseph Health, a national Catholic, not-for-profit health system. He held various leadership roles there, including chief executive of the system's Southern California physician groups.

Bennett received his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his master's degree, emphasizing healthcare administration, from West Virginia University.