Find Cutting-Edge Care at UVA Health

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#1 Children's Hospital in Virginia

U.S. News & World Report has named us the best children’s hospital for the 5th year in a row.

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Our Patient Experiences

Inspiring patient stories about care, recovery, and hope at UVA Health.

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ECMO Support After Lung Transplant – Antonia's Story
Writing As A Way of Healing: Cancer Support Offers Community, Connection, and Healing
A New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate: David's Story