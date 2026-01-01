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Transplant Services & Support

Two hands under a flying butterfly

As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA Health is dedicated to excellence in transplant and innovative scientific discovery. And we're committed to embracing patients and families in a collaborative partnership, striving to inspire hope in the people we care for.

Why Choose UVA Health for Your Transplant

For Steve, the answer is clear. The UVA Health team gave him a chance to live the rest of his life. .

Why Choose UVA Health for Your Transplant

High-Quality Outcomes. The data shows how our transplant success rates measure up to national averages. See for yourself how we stack up.

Ongoing Support. Our transplant coordinators work closely with you to navigate the process and figure out logistics. Along with our comprehensive team of trained specialists, we're with you, every step of the way.

More Experience. We have the most experienced transplant center in Virginia — we've been performing transplants for over 50 years. We've transplanted more than 7,000 patients. Our medical and surgical teams come to us with years of specialty training focused entirely on transplant. 

A Robust Living Donor Program. Our intense commitment to finding and caring for living kidney and liver donors extends beyond the high-tech and personalized medical care we provide. Learn more about living donations.

Our Transplant Programs

A hallway in the medical center with a Donate Life sign on the wall

Regional Partnership Expands Access to Liver Transplant Care

Through our partnership with Riverside Health, patients can get liver transplant care closer to home. From early check-ups through follow-up care, our teams work together to support you before and after your transplant.

Transplant Services

Safer, Newer, Better

Safer, Newer, Better

As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA is dedicated to delivering the best, safest, and newest healthcare to our transplant patients. We're continuously working to better understand your condition and improve the care we provide. Your gift can help.

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