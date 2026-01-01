Transplant Services & Support
As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA Health is dedicated to excellence in transplant and innovative scientific discovery. And we're committed to embracing patients and families in a collaborative partnership, striving to inspire hope in the people we care for.
Why Choose UVA Health for Your Transplant
For Steve, the answer is clear. The UVA Health team gave him a chance to live the rest of his life. .
[MUSIC PLAYING] My wife realized that this isn't going to happen here. So she began to look for other alternatives, which is what any transplant patient should do. And she found UVA, thank god.
I felt like we live in an area that we were fortunate enough that we can come to another center. And one of the things when we were in our evaluation is we were saying to Dr. Henry is you know we don't want to come into another region and take someone's, and he said like what state do you live in? I go Virginia. He goes, that's our region. We are the same region.
They were lucky to get me in. They had a waiting list like every great facility does and UVA is the best. When they fitted me in it was kind of like the beginning of little miracles. They had an opening and we came. And we did everything, they evaluated me, and they said, hey we think we're going to list you here, which means I've got a shot. From the time I got listed, which was that Wednesday, I got a call two weeks later.
They just they really took the time to hear you, they were there, they comforted you, they gave you support, they gave you strength. They just made you feel like you were in a place where they truly, truly care. Literally from the parking valets to everyone at transplant to we went in to get something to eat and the cafeteria people, everybody, they're just genuine.
Why Choose UVA Health for Your Transplant
High-Quality Outcomes. The data shows how our transplant success rates measure up to national averages. See for yourself how we stack up.
Ongoing Support. Our transplant coordinators work closely with you to navigate the process and figure out logistics. Along with our comprehensive team of trained specialists, we're with you, every step of the way.
More Experience. We have the most experienced transplant center in Virginia — we've been performing transplants for over 50 years. We've transplanted more than 7,000 patients. Our medical and surgical teams come to us with years of specialty training focused entirely on transplant.
A Robust Living Donor Program. Our intense commitment to finding and caring for living kidney and liver donors extends beyond the high-tech and personalized medical care we provide. Learn more about living donations.
Our Transplant Programs
Regional Partnership Expands Access to Liver Transplant Care
Through our partnership with Riverside Health, patients can get liver transplant care closer to home. From early check-ups through follow-up care, our teams work together to support you before and after your transplant.
- Become an Organ Donor
You can save lives. Plan to donate your organs or give now, to someone in need.
- Quality & Safety
Make an informed choice. See the data that shows how we measure up against national averages.
- Transplant Research
Research helps us drive the latest medical advances and offer the best care possible.
Safer, Newer, Better
As the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, UVA is dedicated to delivering the best, safest, and newest healthcare to our transplant patients. We're continuously working to better understand your condition and improve the care we provide. Your gift can help.