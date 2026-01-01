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Workplace Health Classes & Coaching

Coaching: Chronic Care

Chronic Care Coaching aims to help improve your health and well-being by managing chronic health conditions like:

  • Hypertension
  • Heart disease
  • Diabetes
  • Morbid obesity

This program is:

  • Free
  • For UVA team members and their family members
  • Available, even if you aren’t on the Aetna insurance plan

The chronic care coach:

  • Triages all potential clients
  • Provides short-term coaching
  • Facilitates referrals to other resources including

Get started: Call 434.243.8199 or email 

Coaching Forms

Before you begin coaching sessions, you must complete all three forms:

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Invest In You

Group and individual coaching provides employees with topic-specific deep dives to encourage growth. Check our HR page to see an up-to-date class listing.

Occupational Health & Wellness Services