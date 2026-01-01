Workplace Health Classes & Coaching

Coaching: Chronic Care

Chronic Care Coaching aims to help improve your health and well-being by managing chronic health conditions like:

Hypertension

Heart disease

Diabetes

Morbid obesity

This program is:

Free

For UVA team members and their family members

Available, even if you aren’t on the Aetna insurance plan

The chronic care coach:

Triages all potential clients

Provides short-term coaching

Facilitates referrals to other resources including

Get started: Call 434.243.8199 or email

Coaching Forms

Before you begin coaching sessions, you must complete all three forms: