Workplace Health Classes & Coaching
Coaching: Chronic Care
Chronic Care Coaching aims to help improve your health and well-being by managing chronic health conditions like:
- Hypertension
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Morbid obesity
This program is:
- Free
- For UVA team members and their family members
- Available, even if you aren’t on the Aetna insurance plan
The chronic care coach:
- Triages all potential clients
- Provides short-term coaching
- Facilitates referrals to other resources including
Get started: Call 434.243.8199 or email
Coaching Forms
Before you begin coaching sessions, you must complete all three forms:
- Client intake (PDF)
- Contract Form (PDF)
- Quality of life survey (PDF)
Invest In You
Group and individual coaching provides employees with topic-specific deep dives to encourage growth. Check our HR page to see an up-to-date class listing.