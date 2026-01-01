Occupational Health: FAQs

Does WorkMed offer walk-in appointments?

For on the job injuries, yes. All other services require an appointment.

Can I automatically receive any/all health and medical services offered through UVA-WorkMed?

No. Services available depend upon the agreement UVA-WorkMed has with the University of Virginia, specific departments, or the company you work for. Find out the services you can access by calling WorkMed.

What if I am injured on the job while working at UVA?

First report the injury to your supervisor

Visit the WorkMed clinic for care.

Visit the Emergency Department if either: