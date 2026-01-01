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Occupational Health: FAQs

Does WorkMed offer walk-in appointments? 

For on the job injuries, yes. All other services require an appointment.

Can I automatically receive any/all health and medical services offered through UVA-WorkMed?

No.  Services available depend upon the agreement UVA-WorkMed has with the University of Virginia, specific departments, or the company you work for. Find out the services you can access by calling WorkMed.

What if I am injured on the job while working at UVA? 

  • First report the injury to your supervisor
  • Visit the WorkMed clinic for care.

Visit the Emergency Department if either:

  • You have a severe injury
  • You get injured outside of our business hours— 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Occupational Health & Wellness Services