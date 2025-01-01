Mobile Mammogram Breast Cancer Screening
Mammograms are lifesaving. And they should be easy to access. That's why we have two mobile mammogram coaches. Our coaches bring comprehensive breast cancer screening services to convenient locations like workplaces and healthcare offices.
Learn how and where to access our mobile mammogram coaches serving central and Northern Virginia communities.
Mobile Mammogram Screening in Central Virginia
Our Charlottesville-based coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D mammograms.
Need Help Affording Your Mammogram?
Learn more about financial aid for mammograms.
Schedule a Coach Visit
Get answers to frequently asked questions about bringing this coach to your workplace or organization in central Virginia.
If you're a patient of UVA Primary Care and are interested in mobile mammography, call your UVA Health primary care provider to see if the mobile coach is coming to your doctor's office.
Mobile Mammography Central Virginia Locations
Get your breast cancer screening on the mobile mammogram coach at these healthcare locations:
- Medical Associates of Louisa on the 1st Tuesday of every month
- Primary Care Locust Grove on the 1st Friday of every month
- Primary Care Riverside on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
- Family Practice Stoney Creek on the 4th Monday of every month
- UVA Cancer Center Augusta on the 1st and 3rd Monday of every month
- University Physicians Orange on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday and 4th Friday of every month
Mobile Mammogram Screening in Northern Virginia
Our mammography coach based in Manassas brings state-of-the-art breast cancer screening (including 3D mammograms) breast health education, and support to underserved minority individuals living in Northern Virginia. Our goal is to reduce any barrier to care.
To get a breast screening on our mobile coach based in Manassas, you must:
- Be over 40
- Not be breastfeeding
- Have no history of breast cancer
- Have had no mammogram in the last 12 months
- Have no existing lumps or breast pain
- Have seen a physician in the last 24 months
Free Mammogram
Don't have insurance? We encourage you to apply for a grant-funded mammogram. Contact us to learn how to access a free mammogram on our mobile mammogram coach in Northern Virginia.
Your Mammogram Results
We'll notify you when results are available in MyChart. This online tool is available to all UVA Health patients. We'll also mail a letter with the results to your healthcare provider. If you need a follow-up visit or more extensive breast imaging, we'll contact you to schedule an appointment.Find Results in MyChart