Mobile Mammogram Breast Cancer Screening

Mammograms are lifesaving. And they should be easy to access. That's why we have two mobile mammogram coaches. Our coaches bring comprehensive breast cancer screening services to convenient locations like workplaces and healthcare offices.

Learn how and where to access our mobile mammogram coaches serving central and Northern Virginia communities.

Mobile Mammogram Screening in Central Virginia

Our Charlottesville-based coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D mammograms.

Need Help Affording Your Mammogram?

Learn more about financial aid for mammograms.

Schedule a Coach Visit

Get answers to frequently asked questions about bringing this coach to your workplace or organization in central Virginia.

If you're a patient of UVA Primary Care and are interested in mobile mammography, call your UVA Health primary care provider to see if the mobile coach is coming to your doctor's office.

Mobile Mammography Central Virginia Locations

Get your breast cancer screening on the mobile mammogram coach at these healthcare locations:

Mobile Mammogram Screening in Northern Virginia

Our mammography coach based in Manassas brings state-of-the-art breast cancer screening (including 3D mammograms) breast health education, and support to underserved minority individuals living in Northern Virginia. Our goal is to reduce any barrier to care.

To get a breast screening on our mobile coach based in Manassas, you must:

Be over 40

Not be breastfeeding

Have no history of breast cancer

Have had no mammogram in the last 12 months

Have no existing lumps or breast pain

Have seen a physician in the last 24 months

Free Mammogram

Don't have insurance? We encourage you to apply for a grant-funded mammogram. Contact us to learn how to access a free mammogram on our mobile mammogram coach in Northern Virginia.