Navigating Cancer
Where did your cancer journey start?
Were you worried about treatment, finances, losing your hair? Or did you just go numb? However it began, you're here now, navigating cancer. You're facing challenges both large and small.
It's your journey. What's easy or hard is different for everyone. We're here to help you figure out your next step forward, day to day, through cancer treatment and beyond.
New Patients
You've just got a diagnosis. What now?
- Get a second opinion
- Prepare for your first appointment
- Get familiar with condition and treatment info
Get Help Navigating Cancer
There's a lot to think about. At UVA Health, you can rely on one of our cancer patient coordinators to help. They can guide you through the steps you have to take and help handle the details.
Reach out to our cancer patient navigators.
You can also have an expert help you with:
When You Get Sick
When you're sick, and you have cancer, get attention right away at our same-day clinic.
What Support Looks Like
You may feel too tough to reach out for support. Or, finding a support group seems too overwhelming, on top of everything else you're facing.
See the key support services that can make a difference.
Find Your People
You don't always feel comfortable talking to your family. Your friends don't know what it's like.
This real-life story shows the value of peer support.
How to Recover From Surgery
When you have a tumor removed, the operation can take a lot out of you. Here's 2 simple tips you can follow to heal faster.
Dealing With Cancer Side Effects
Cancer deals a double punch. You get symptoms from the disease. Then you get side effects from the treatment.
Find out more about the side effects you might face and how cancer rehab experts can help.
A Personal Story: Colon Cancer at 45
In his own words, a UVA Health doctor describes the highs and lows of having colon cancer.
What to Eat?
Do you even want to eat? Cancer and chemo can cause nausea, make you feel too sick to eat. But food can not only keep your energy up for treatment. Food can help you heal.