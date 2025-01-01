Medicaid & Financial Aid Resources
Get help paying your medical bills from resources outside of UVA Health.
Medicaid
You can apply for Medicaid at the Virginia Department of Social Services.
You can also contact your local social services:
- Augusta County Department of Social Services
- Charlottesville Department of Social Services
- Culpeper County Department of Social Services
- Greene County Department of Social Services
- Louisa County Department of Social Services
- Prince William County Department of Social Services
- Manassas City Department of Social Services
- Fairfax County Department of Social Services
- Loudoun County Department of Social Services
- Manassas Park Department of Social Services
- Fauquier County Department of Social Services
- Warren County Department of Social Services
- City of Hampton Department of Social Services
Family Access to Medical Insurance Security Plan (FAMIS)
FAMIS makes health insurance available to children under the age of 20 who don't have other insurance and don't qualify for Medicaid or FAMIS Plus (Medicaid for Children). FAMIS is funded by the state and federal government.
Find out more about FAMIS and FAMIS Plus.
Financial Help for Pap Smears & Mammograms
Women who qualify can get help paying for preventative screenings. To get started, fill out the Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire. You can also call 434.243.6415 or email for info.
Financial Help for Cancer Patients
We can help you learn more about your costs, connect you with drug assistance programs and help you apply for financial aid for your cancer care.
We also offer special services that lower the costs of mammography.
Financial Aid for Transplant Patients
Organ transplantation involves taking medication for the rest of your life. There are many programs to help you pay for your organ transplant.