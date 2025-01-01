Medicaid & Financial Aid Resources

Get help paying your medical bills from resources outside of UVA Health.

Medicaid

You can apply for Medicaid at the Virginia Department of Social Services.

You can also contact your local social services:

Family Access to Medical Insurance Security Plan (FAMIS)

FAMIS makes health insurance available to children under the age of 20 who don't have other insurance and don't qualify for Medicaid or FAMIS Plus (Medicaid for Children). FAMIS is funded by the state and federal government.

Find out more about FAMIS and FAMIS Plus.

Financial Help for Pap Smears & Mammograms

Women who qualify can get help paying for preventative screenings. To get started, fill out the Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire. You can also call 434.243.6415 or email for info.

Financial Help for Cancer Patients

We can help you learn more about your costs, connect you with drug assistance programs and help you apply for financial aid for your cancer care.

We also offer special services that lower the costs of mammography.

Financial Aid for Transplant Patients

Organ transplantation involves taking medication for the rest of your life. There are many programs to help you pay for your organ transplant.