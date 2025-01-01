ACLS Courses & Registration

Before beginning any ACLS course, all participants are expected to have completed an American Heart Association Basic Life Support class. All students should also read information about ACLS classes at UVA Health.

ACLS Provider Course

Conventional ACLS Provider training requires participation in a two-day course of instruction and evaluation.

All attendees/students will participate in teaching and evaluation scenarios that review the necessary skills needed to manage the first 10 minutes of an actual cardiac emergency and resuscitation.

Participants are required to have a current Healthcare Provider AHA CPR card.

ACLS Renewal Course

There are 2 types of renewal courses.

1-day renewal course

A hybrid course that is two 1/2 days

This one-day course has been designed for individuals who have an ACLS Provider card that will expire soon or with prior ACLS training. (The recommended renewal interval for all AHA courses is 2 years.)

Providers who intend to take a renewal course are expected to have a current Provider card to participate in a renewal course. However, students who present a card that is more than 30 days beyond the expiration date or does not possess a Provider card may challenge a renewal course.

Those who choose "to challenge" a renewal course may do so, but they will NOT have the option to remediate if they fail one or more of the testing stations. Please be aware that any challenge students who do not successfully meet the course completion requirements will need to repeat in a 2-day ACLS Provider Course.

ACLS HeartCode Anywhere

HeartCode ACLS Anywhere is an official American Heart Association self-directed learning program utilizing micro-simulation. The program is intended for the experienced healthcare provider who finds traditional training courses inconvenient to schedule. The program consists of 2 parts, and the total time for completion is 32 hours.

The first part is completed online at each student's own pace. This section contains both simulated codes and a written evaluation.

To access Part 1, go to https://elearning.heart.org/

Once part 1 is completed, each student has 60 days for part 2, which is a hands-on skills evaluation. This component costs $125.00 for non-UVA students. To schedule the hands-on skills evaluation, contact the Life Support Learning Center at 434-982-1766 or email us at [email protected]

ACLS for Experienced Providers

The ACLS Experienced Provider course is designed for experienced clinicians with prior training in ACLS. The course focus is "the next step" in ACLS training. This course provides a stimulus for expert clinicians and practitioners to identify areas in resuscitation that deal with special circumstances. The case-based small group sessions involve review of electrolyte abnormalities, toxicology, 12-lead ECG discussion, and cardiac arrest due to special causes. The American Heart Association recommends that providers renew their skills and knowledge at least once every 2 years. This course is an option for those needing to renew an ACLS Provider card.