Patients who are elderly are more likely to experience a sudden life-threatening episode, and yet most people have not had training that specifically covers the unique needs of this population.

Geriatric Emergency Medical courses provide practitioners at all levels with the skills and knowledge to help older adults. Developed by the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT) in partnership with the American Geriatrics Society, GEMS empowers practitioners to improve medical outcomes and quality-of-life for geriatric patients, both in and outside of the hospital.

What Does a GEMS Course Involve?

GEMS courses use a combination of:

Case-based lectures

Live action video

Hands-on skill stations

Medical simulation

Small group scenario training

This combination of activities engages students of all levels and experiences.

What Topics Are Covered

GEMS courses cover the following age-related topics:

Changes that occur with age

Assessing older adults

Pharmacology and medication toxicity

Psycho-social emergencies

Elder abuse

End-of-life care issues

Cardiovascular and respiratory emergencies

Trauma

Neurological emergencies

Altered mental status

Mobile integrated healthcare

Special considerations for older adults in disaster response

Skin and wound care

Medical devices used by older adults

Who Can Benefit From a GEMS Course?

Though originally designed for EMS providers, this course has proven helpful for a wide variety of learners. Some of the groups we've offered courses for include:

In-hospital units

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Specialty offices

Primary care offices

Online & In-Person Options

GEMS is now available as an online certification with 8 hours of CE's. Contact us if you are interested in an in-person course for your department or group.