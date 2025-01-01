GEMS
Geriatric Emergency Medical Education Course
Patients who are elderly are more likely to experience a sudden life-threatening episode, and yet most people have not had training that specifically covers the unique needs of this population.
Geriatric Emergency Medical courses provide practitioners at all levels with the skills and knowledge to help older adults. Developed by the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT) in partnership with the American Geriatrics Society, GEMS empowers practitioners to improve medical outcomes and quality-of-life for geriatric patients, both in and outside of the hospital.
What Does a GEMS Course Involve?
GEMS courses use a combination of:
- Case-based lectures
- Live action video
- Hands-on skill stations
- Medical simulation
- Small group scenario training
This combination of activities engages students of all levels and experiences.
What Topics Are Covered
GEMS courses cover the following age-related topics:
- Changes that occur with age
- Assessing older adults
- Pharmacology and medication toxicity
- Psycho-social emergencies
- Elder abuse
- End-of-life care issues
- Cardiovascular and respiratory emergencies
- Trauma
- Neurological emergencies
- Altered mental status
- Mobile integrated healthcare
- Special considerations for older adults in disaster response
- Skin and wound care
- Medical devices used by older adults
Who Can Benefit From a GEMS Course?
Though originally designed for EMS providers, this course has proven helpful for a wide variety of learners. Some of the groups we've offered courses for include:
- In-hospital units
- Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Specialty offices
- Primary care offices
Online & In-Person Options
GEMS is now available as an online certification with 8 hours of CE's. Contact us if you are interested in an in-person course for your department or group.