Basic Life Support Classes

For healthcare providers, our basic life support courses provide complete CPR training as well as information on using an AED.

AHA HeartSaver CPR/AED

The American Heart Association's CPR/AED course includes adult, child, and infant CPR, along with helping a victim who is choking and information on an automatic external defibrillator (AED). This course is a required first step for many of our most advanced courses for healthcare providers.

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Classes That Include First Aid Training

Many professions require first aid training so you can be prepared in the event of an emergency. These courses are more time-consuming, and the schedules of those who need them more varied. Because of the many challenges associated with finding times that work for such a wide variety of individuals, we recommend the American Heart Association's blended learning approach. For this type of class, you complete the online portion on your own time. Once that is completed, you can schedule a skills session with our team. After you pass your skills session, you will have an AHA certification in basic life support.