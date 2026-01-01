CPR & Heartsaver Courses

Knowing how to provide CPR, use an automatic defibulator, and basic first aid steps can help non-healthcare professionals provide lifesaving care. These courses are designed for professionals who may be in a position where these skills could help someone, but who have no healthcare background or training.

Some of the people who may benefit from heartsaver training include:

Childcare workers

Teachers

Police officers

Hospital transporters

Social workers

Administrative staff

Food services employees

Construction workers

We offer several American Heart Association-approved basic life support classes. Including:

AHA Adult HeartSaver CPR/AED/First Aid

This course is designed for those who are not experienced healthcare providers, but who might end up in a situation where knowing first aid could save someone's life. In addition to learning about CPR, choking, and AED use, participants will learn about basic first aid. This training will allow you to respond effectively until first responders arrive.

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AHA Pediatric HeartSaver First Aid/CPR/AED

Pediatric patients often show different symptoms, and the common causes for needing life support are different. For those who are most likely to need to provide support to children, the pediatric course offers more targeted and useful information on helping these individuals.

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