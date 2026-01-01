Advanced Medical Life Support
The Advanced Medical Life Support course fully addresses how to best assess and manage the most common medical crises and the rapidly deteriorating patient by offering the clinician a “think outside the box” methodology. This process uses core assessment strategies and treatment algorithms.
The course emphasizes a rapid scene size-up, recognizing a Sick/Not Sick patient, history, and physical exam. It also includes interactive group discussion on differentials and potential treatment strategies. The course offers an assessment-based approach to care plans and progresses to a diagnostic-based approach to quickly develop a treatment plan for patient care.
Course Dates
December 10 & 11, 2025 (2-Day Provider Course)
February 4 & 5, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)