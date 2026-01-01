The Advanced Medical Life Support course fully addresses how to best assess and manage the most common medical crises and the rapidly deteriorating patient by offering the clinician a “think outside the box” methodology. This process uses core assessment strategies and treatment algorithms.

The course emphasizes a rapid scene size-up, recognizing a Sick/Not Sick patient, history, and physical exam. It also includes interactive group discussion on differentials and potential treatment strategies. The course offers an assessment-based approach to care plans and progresses to a diagnostic-based approach to quickly develop a treatment plan for patient care.

Course Dates

December 10 & 11, 2025 (2-Day Provider Course)

February 4 & 5, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)