What’s Your Sleep IQ? Take This 'Pop' Quiz to Win a Massage!

Sleep. We all do it — but how much do we truly know about it? Like other things that we tend to learn about through family, community and popular culture, we may have ideas that are correct according to conventional wisdom but aren’t quite scientifically accurate.
Take this pop-culture-inspired quiz to find out your sleep IQ and be entered to win a free one-and-a-half-hour massage!
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Having trouble? You can find all the quiz answers in these posts:
- The Dream of the Sleeping Baby
- The Necessity of Sleep: Why Your Teen Isn't Lazy and Your Kids Aren't Crazy
- How much sleep you need and why
- COPD: It’s an Often Deadly Condition, But There Is Relief
- Insomnia? Get Some SHUTi
- ‘Finally Joining the Sleeping People’ — A Life with Sleep Apnea
- Restless Leg Syndrome: A Creepy, Crawly Sensation and Sleepless Nights
Contest Rules
No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. To enter, take this quiz and enter your name and email address on this quiz by 12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, February 6, 2013. One entry per person. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years or older who live in the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro or Staunton or the counties of Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Fluvanna, Augusta, Orange or Louisa. One (1) prize will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries. Odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries received. Winners will be notified via email. Winner is responsible for complying with any applicable federal or state laws pertaining to taxes, Medicaid and Medicare. Winner agrees to have his or her name shared via this website and other UVA Health System websites.
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