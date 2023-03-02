Knock Your Head? What to Do After a Concussion + the Latest Research

We know damage from multiple concussions puts people at risk for dementia and anxiety, depression, and suicide. The research brings us closer to predicting who is at greater risk for these devastating effects: people who already have problems with their brain's drainage system.

"If you have a pre-existing kink in the pipes and you get hit in the head, then everything is taken to a higher level," explains researcher John Lukens, PhD.

How does knowing this help? Lukens hopes doctors will eventually be able to check whether lymphatic vessels damaged by concussion have healed. That way, people can stay out of work or sports until then. After that, another concussion is less likely to do major damage. He also hopes we'll one day have medicines that help repair that damage.

What to Do After a Concussion

The first step is recognizing you have a concussion.

How to Spot a Concussion

An impact to the head can stop the body from delivering glucose, or energy, to the brain, causing a concussion. Look out for:

Dazed feeling

Confusion

Nausea

Vision changes

Also, pay attention if you feel fine after you hit your head but feel terrible the next day.

Let Yourself Heal

Wondering what to do after a concussion? The most important thing is to rest. Dial up the self-care, eat well, and avoid alcohol. Wait until you're better to return to physical activity. Most people need 5-10 days to heal, but older and younger people could take 30 days to get better.

More Serious Symptoms

See your doctor if you have: