Concussion Treatment
A concussion can cause scary symptoms. You might feel dizzy, fuzzy-brained, or tired. You may have memory issues and headaches. But most symptoms don't last. Concussion recovery happens naturally. And when you need extra help, we offer expert concussion treatment.
Are you an athlete? Our expert care starts even before you hit the field. Learn about our special sports concussion care.
Don't Ignore the Signs of Concussion
Concussions tend to be invisible. Even brain scans like CTs and MRIs typically don’t show damage.
Concussions can be caused by a direct hit to the head, face, and neck. They can also happen if you're hit hard somewhere else on your body.
Symptoms start soon after an injury, usually within minutes or hours and almost always within 72 hours.
How the Brain Reacts After a Concussion
Chemical reactions in the brain after an impact to the head or body cause concussion symptoms. The impact causes an energy crisis in the brain, resulting in:
- Headache
- Feeling confused, dazed, or disoriented
- Dizziness
- Slowed thinking
- Difficulty concentrating
- Nausea
- Vision problems, like double vision, blurred vision, or sensitivity to light
- Difficulty controlling emotions
Symptoms get better as the chemicals in the brain return back to normal.
Concussion Recovery Means Self-Care
The first thing a concussion requires for healing: rest. Not only does the brain need to reset, but you should avoid physical activity that could risk another injury while recovering from the first. After a few days, start with short walks and increase your activity from there. You should also:
- Get good quality sleep
- Eat nutritious meals
- Avoid alcohol
- Gradually return to exercise
Critical: Rest & Care
Don't participate in contact sports or high-risk activities while recovering. If you don't let your brain heal, you're at risk for getting more concussions. A second hit to your head — or more — within a short period of time can lengthen your recovery.
Recovery time depends on gender and age, but is usually 5-10 days for a healthy adult. Both the very young and older people tend to take as much as 30 days or longer to fully recover.
Concussion Treatment When Symptoms Don't Go Away
When symptoms that don't go away, you need concussion treatment. You should see a provider if it's been 2-3 weeks and you're still having:
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Vision problems
- Sensitivity to light or sound
- Intolerance to busy environments
- Mood issues
- Irritability
- Memory problems
- Attention/concentration problems
- Trouble sleeping
- Fatigue
You could be having a slower recovery because of factors like:
- Anxiety
- History of multiple concussions
- Learning disabilities
- ADHD
At UVA Health, our providers offer expertise in concussion treatment. We'll look at all of your symptoms:
- Physical
- Mental
- Emotional
If needed, we'll perform exams to evaluate your symptoms and recovery. We'll bring together a care team of specialists to develop a concussion treatment approach for your specific needs.
Still have questions? See our concussion FAQs.
