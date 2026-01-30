Why Boys Also Need the HPV Vaccine

When the HPV vaccine first became available, the messaging focused on cervical cancer. And at first, it was primarily recommended for girls. And even though guidelines have expanded, that first impression is still stuck in many people's minds. As a result, boys are 5-6% less likely to be fully vaccinated against HPV.
Many parents say that they didn’t know their sons needed to be vaccinated against HPV. Many believe cervical cancer is the only risk linked to HPV. And, therefore, the only reason their sons would get an HPV vaccine is to prevent spreading it to others, not to protect themselves.
But HPV vaccination benefits both boys and girls. We recommend vaccinating early, at age 9, before kids are likely to have sexual contact.
Here’s what parents should know about why HPV vaccination is recommended for boys and girls alike.
Cancers Caused by HPV Affect Everyone
HPV vaccination doesn't just protect against cervical cancer, which primarily affects women. It protects against other cancers, too — including some that impact men more.
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) isn’t just one virus; it’s a whole family of viruses. There are more than 100 types of HPV. And of those, 12 are known to cause cancer. Several others are thought to cause cancer, with more definitive research still pending.
Some of the cancers caused by HPV include:
- Anal cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Vaginal/vulvar cancer
- Mouth cancer
- Throat cancer
- Penile cancer
And it causes these in large numbers. Roughly 3% of all new cancers this year will have been caused by HPV — a virus we have an effective vaccine for.
HPV-Related Rise in Throat Cancer
Throat cancer used to be primarily a problem that smokers faced. But more recently, throat cancer has begun showing up in a new patient population. These patients are typically:
- Non-smoking
- Heterosexual men
- 50-70 years old
“The incidence of HPV-associated cancer of the oropharynx [back of the throat, base of the tongue, and tonsils] is rising, and 60 to 70 percent of all oropharyngeal cancer cases in Virginia are HPV-associated,” says Paul Read, MD, PhD, associate professor and vice chair of Radiation Oncology at UVA Health.
HPV-Related Throat Cancer
While HPV-related throat cancer is serious, it also usually responds well to treatment, especially when it's caught early. Learn how to recognize the early signs and get help.
Navigating Discussions About Sex
One reason parents name for why they’re hesitant to get the HPV vaccine is not being ready to talk to their child about sex.
“You don’t have to!” insists Heather Payne, NP, who works in the UVA Teen & Young Adult Health Clinic. She advises parents to let kids know that “at age 11 or 12 they are due for three vaccines: HPV, meningitis, and TdaP (to prevent certain types of cancer, meningitis, tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis)."
At 9, when the HPV vaccine is most effective, most kids probably haven’t even had a serious crush.
From an infectious disease perspective, this is ideal. They’re highly unlikely to have been exposed to the virus we’re vaccinating them against. And the vaccine will have ample time to become effective before they’ll be exposed.
Focus on What You’re Preventing
Does your child know much about diphtheria? They likely don't, but they’re most likely vaccinated against it. One of the benefits of being vaccinated is not needing to know the ins and outs of every infectious disease.
If you tell them they’re getting a vaccine so they don’t get human papillomavirus, which can lead to serious cancers, that’s really all that needs to be said. Most 9-year-olds don’t really understand HPV, but they do understand cancer enough to know that they really don’t want it. And that a shot, even though it hurts, is a good tradeoff for cancer protection.
Share Your Concerns with Your Pediatrician
If you’re worried about any of your child’s routine vaccinations, bring it up with your pediatrician. They can share studies, data, and look at your child’s medical record with you to ensure the best recommendations.
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