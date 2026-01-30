Why Boys Also Need the HPV Vaccine

When the HPV vaccine first became available, the messaging focused on cervical cancer. And at first, it was primarily recommended for girls. And even though guidelines have expanded, that first impression is still stuck in many people's minds. As a result, boys are 5-6% less likely to be fully vaccinated against HPV.

Many parents say that they didn’t know their sons needed to be vaccinated against HPV. Many believe cervical cancer is the only risk linked to HPV. And, therefore, the only reason their sons would get an HPV vaccine is to prevent spreading it to others, not to protect themselves.

But HPV vaccination benefits both boys and girls. We recommend vaccinating early, at age 9, before kids are likely to have sexual contact.

Here’s what parents should know about why HPV vaccination is recommended for boys and girls alike.

Cancers Caused by HPV Affect Everyone

HPV vaccination doesn't just protect against cervical cancer, which primarily affects women. It protects against other cancers, too — including some that impact men more.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) isn’t just one virus; it’s a whole family of viruses. There are more than 100 types of HPV. And of those, 12 are known to cause cancer. Several others are thought to cause cancer, with more definitive research still pending.

Some of the cancers caused by HPV include:

Anal cancer

Cervical cancer

Vaginal/vulvar cancer

Mouth cancer

Throat cancer

Penile cancer

And it causes these in large numbers. Roughly 3% of all new cancers this year will have been caused by HPV — a virus we have an effective vaccine for.

HPV-Related Rise in Throat Cancer

Throat cancer used to be primarily a problem that smokers faced. But more recently, throat cancer has begun showing up in a new patient population. These patients are typically:

Non-smoking

Heterosexual men

50-70 years old

“The incidence of HPV-associated cancer of the oropharynx [back of the throat, base of the tongue, and tonsils] is rising, and 60 to 70 percent of all oropharyngeal cancer cases in Virginia are HPV-associated,” says Paul Read, MD, PhD, associate professor and vice chair of Radiation Oncology at UVA Health.