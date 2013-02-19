Heart-Smart Shopping: Picking Out Produce (VIDEO)

Today we visit the produce section of the supermarket in our Heart-Smart Shopping Video Series.

Teller Stalfort, registered dietitian with UVA's Heart and Vascular Center, shares the importance of fruits and vegetables in your diet and a few tips to get you eating more of them.

In this video, you’ll learn which foods can help lower cholesterol, which colors to choose and when it's better to choose frozen and canned produce over fresh.

