Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

When Chemo Doesn’t Work: How CAR T-Cell Therapy Made Colin's Cancer Vanish

by Nate Braeuer

Colin Seaman and family

“It was devastating,” Allison Lyons, MD, remembers about hearing her 8-year-old son’s leukemia was back. “It wasn't fair. You're just so afraid of him having all those complications again.”

Two years of chemo treatment had been difficult for Colin Seaman, diagnosed with a high-risk leukemia at 5 years old. He suffered gastrointestinal bleeds, pancreatitis, and C. difficile colitis.

Child with Leukemia Turns to CAR T-Cell Therapy

But by October 2020, Colin’s cancer went into remission. He completed an entire year of school. But then his cancer came back.

Superhero Cells Fight Cancer

Fortunately, Colin was able to take part in a clinical trial for CAR T-cell therapy at UVA Children’s.

Pediatric oncologist Trey Lee, MD, has cared for Colin over the years. And Lee was instrumental in one of the first clinical trials for CAR T-cell therapy for children with leukemia. Colin was the third child to take part in the trial.

"In order to treat Colin, we had to pull out all the guns for him," recalls Lee.

Before the treatment, Lee explained to Colin how CAR T-cell therapy works.

"First, we collected Colin's T-cells," Lee says "These are part of his blood's white blood cells. They usually fight off infections and other things. And we sent them off to this company. Then they take his T-cells and genetically engineer them with a new protein that can recognize his cancer."

Pediatric Cancer Treatment

At UVA Health Children’s, our team of pediatric cancer specialists is compassionate and knowledgeable. We’ll be here for you and your child every step of the way.

Lee calls these new T-cells “superhero” cells. Once back in Colin’s body, the modified cells expanded and multiplied by the thousands, with the sole purpose of attacking the leukemia until it was gone.

No Sign of Leukemia after CAR T-Cell Therapy

Colin's father, Chris Seaman, recalls how quickly he recovered from CAR T-cell therapy.

“It was really miraculous how well it worked,” he says. “He was in complete remission, again, with no evidence of leukemia. And this was exactly what we were hoping and praying for.”

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

KidsVideosTreatments