Can Self-Harm in Teens be Prevented?

Preventing Self-Harm

It sounds silly to say. Most parents have worked on helping their child flourish emotionally in every way they know how to.

But adolescence changes the playing field. And even if your child hasn’t self-harmed, they may have friends who are and might be becoming curious.

The best way to prevent it is to talk about it.

Stephens understands this prevention tip might cause some anxiety in parents. “Some parents worry they could plant the idea to self-harm. But the research shows that talking about self-harm prevents self-harm.”

How to Talk to Your Child About Self-Harm

If you already know or suspect that your child has self-harmed, you might be in a heightened emotional state. You love every inch of your child. Accepting that they’ve harmed themselves can make you feel angry, frustrated, or anxious.

But being the adult means being a safe person and creating space for their feelings.

Where: Choose a private setting. Some place where siblings, friends, or even distracting noises won’t be a problem.

When: Pick a time when everyone is fed, rested, and calm.

What to Do: Start with open-ended questions, like how they’ve been feeling recently.

Eventually, you need to ask the question.

Have you ever thought about self-harm?

No matter what they say, stay calm, avoid judgment, and validate their perspective.

They may say they feel overburdened by chores. Now isn’t a good time to bring up the chore distribution chart.

If there are emotional concerns, ask how you can work together to keep them safe.

Make it a Normal Conversation

Emotional check-ins shouldn’t only happen when your child is having a hard time.

“Routine decreases defensiveness. It also gives families the chance to celebrate the good times.” If your scheduled check-in happens to be on a day where everything is going well, take the time to celebrate.

How often you should have these check-ins depends on you and your child. By planning them collaboratively, you’re able to work together from the start.

What If They Are Self-Harming?

Before you ask the question, you need to be prepared for what you’ll do if the answer is ‘yes.’

Speaking to a behavioral health professional can create support for everyone to feel safe while healthier coping strategies are developed. But many are worried about what speaking to a professional looks like, or means. There's fear that your child will be labeled. Many have outdated concepts of what behavioral health looks like.

But in modern healthcare, these are the steps that behavioral health professionals can provide.

Assess

What treatment is needed depends on how frequently or severely their self-injury is, as well as what other risk factors are at play.

Inform

If the provider is the first line of help a teenager seeks, the next step will be informing the parent or caregiver. Collaboratively, they can talk about safety and understanding.

Develop a Safety Plan

The hardest step is working together to identify a set of guidelines that improves health for everyone. That can mean restricting access to methods of self-harm.

It can also mean spending less time alone or checking in daily with a parent. Some families develop a code word to indicate that more support is needed.

Identify the Role of Self-Harm

What self-harm is currently providing, whether that’s feeling real or acting as a way to punish themselves, is important to understand. This can help identify other strategies that could provide the same positives without the negatives.

Communicate Feelings

Putting language to what they’re feeling can make it easier to understand. They can also learn how to advocate for themselves in stressful situations with friends and family.

Problem-solving Growth

Finding new ways to navigate problems, like stress, can benefit from behavioral health treatment.

Involving Parents or Caregivers in Treatment

By improving family relationships, everyone can work as a team to prevent self-harm.

Assess the Impact of Social Media & Friendships

Having friends who also self-harm can make it tough for a teen to recover. And if their social media has seen them engage with self-harming content, it might keep sending that to them. While recovering, teens may have to step away from things that aren’t aiding in their recovery.

Get Help Now

If you believe your child is having a mental health emergency, please don’t wait to get help.