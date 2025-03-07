Bacterial Meningitis: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

In March 2025, a University of Virginia (UVA) student was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Thankfully, bacterial meningitis is a relatively rare condition, with only about 1,000 cases nationwide in a year.
But it’s normal to feel a heightened sense of concern when meningitis is in your backyard. And there have been many questions and concerns raised by our community. Fortunately, our student health leadership kept students informed and action-oriented on what to do to stay safe.
Ultimately, understanding how to prevent, recognize, and treat this condition is knowledge that helps safeguard public health. Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about meningitis.
What Causes Meningitis?
Bacterial meningitis is a serious infection that inflames the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges.
Meningitis is caused by:
- Bacteria
- Viruses
- Fungi (very rarely)
In bacterial meningitis, the main bacteria that cause it are:
- Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus)
- Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus)
- Hemophilus influenzae type B (Hib)
- Group B streptococcus (Strep B)
These bacteria tend to be dangerous to different groups of people. Group B strep primarily affects newborns whose parent has the bacteria. Hib is frequently seen in young children.
That’s why we test for group B strep during prenatal appointments and vaccinate infants for Hib and pneumococcus.
But in adolescents and young adults, meningococcus is the most frequent cause of infection. This is the underlying cause of the UVA student's meningitis.
How Do You Get Meningitis?
When an infected person coughs or sneezes, respiratory droplets can spread into the air. These droplets come into contact with people who are nearby. Contact with saliva, like through kissing or sharing forks, can transmit the bacteria.
But the good news is that these bacteria don’t live for long outside of the human body. So, you don’t need to worry about indirect contact, like using the same grocery cart as an infected person.
What’s It Like to Have Meningitis?
Meningitis symptoms tend to be sudden and hard to miss.
- Fever: Over 100 degrees, with sudden onset
- Headache: Severe and persistent headache
- Neck stiffness: Can't look down or side-to-side
- Nausea: With or without vomiting
- Sensitivity to light (called photophobia)
- Confusion or sleepiness
Often there is also a rash, which looks like red dots and doesn’t fade when pressed on. This rash is very characteristic and a tell-tale sign. But if you’re having the above symptoms, you shouldn’t wait to find a rash to get help.
Even if it’s not meningitis, these symptoms mean you may need medical care.
So, Why Is Everyone So Scared?
They’re not scared; they’re informed and acting with urgency.
Bacterial meningitis can progress very quickly. Sometimes, within a day. And, it frequently leads to serious complications, even death. Early treatment improves a person’s chances of recovery, and treating people who came into contact with the disease but don’t have symptoms can prevent it entirely.
Having Symptoms?
If your symptoms are serious, call 911 right away.If you think you've been exposed or want to talk about meningitis vaccination and prevention, contact a primary care provider.
Is There a Vaccine?
Yes. Typically, you get vaccinated against meningitis as a teenager. In Virginia, meningitis vaccination is required for students attending college.
We also have vaccines for some of the causes of it, like Hib, that are given in infancy.
But some people can’t get the vaccine. And, even if you've been vaccinated, there’s a small chance you could get sick.
Are There Other Ways to Protect Myself?
All of the standard hygiene practices that help you stay safe during cold season will help here.
- Wash your hands
- Don’t cough on others
- Don’t share utensils, drinks, or food
Don’t Wait for Treatment
At UVA, contact tracing and starting antibiotics before symptoms begin has helped keep this 1 case of meningitis from becoming an outbreak. While not 100%, this significantly reduces the chances of developing meningitis.
Constant Vigilance
Vaccination has led to a significant decline in the cases of bacterial meningitis seen in the United States. But educating others on how to spot early symptoms and get treatment is another important measure.
Fortunately, in this case, no other cases were reported.
If you are a student at UVA and have additional questions about upcoming vaccination clinics, check out the student health illness hub for more directions.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.