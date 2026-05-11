7 Quick Questions With OB-GYN Eugene Louie-Ng, MD

Eugene Louie-Ng, MD, is a UVA Health obstetrician-gynecologist. He provides comprehensive gynecological care during adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, and other stages of life.

Louie-Ng also provides gynecologic surgery and is passionate about helping patients learn.

Meet a UVA Health OB-GYN

Get to know more about Louie-Ng and his clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Observing a high-risk maternal fetal medicine doctor during my residency. Specifically seeing his example and the time he took to slow down his approach to the patient and sit at the bedside to have discussions and engage with patients.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Teaching patients. I feel good when a visit is done and the patient thanks me for listening and helping them learn.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

I want to be treated as a person. I usually don't reveal that I'm a physician when I see a new doctor. I want to see how they're going to treat me, and that tells me what kind of doctor they are and what kind of person they are.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I took up golf a few years ago. Some people will argue that's not good stress relief, but I do find it's good stress relief for me. I love to read and I run as well. I recently signed up for a 10-mile race and a half-marathon. We'll see if my body can take it.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm an Elsa person. We got a COVID dog. I was against it at first, but I think I'm her favorite in the family, and I did the least amount of training. Maybe that's why I'm the favorite. I love her.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

It was a thumbs up and it was a documentary I saw with my wife the other day. I won't say exactly what it was or the title of it. Not everybody would like it, but it was amazing.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Slow down and listen.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Louie-Ng?

Visit his profile page.