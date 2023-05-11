7 Quick Questions with OB-GYN Laura Parsons, MD

From concerns about a first period to helping cope with menopause, OB-GYNs deal with a wide variety of issues.
Laura Parsons, MD, has worked for UVA Health since 2020.
Gynecological Care in Charlottesville, Virginia
We asked Parsons our 7 quick questions.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Taking care of women over their lifespan, getting to know my patients through the years. That’s been the most inspiring thing to me, having that long-term relationship.
2. What’s your favorite part of your job?
Training new doctors. I educate and work closely with residents.
3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?
It would be that a doctor wouldn’t hear me, wouldn’t listen to me, or wouldn’t understand what I had to say or where I was coming from.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
Spend time with my family. I love to take my child and dog outside and explore Charlottesville.
5. Dogs or cats?
Dogs. 100%.
Looking for a Women's Health Specialist?
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6. What’s the last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?
I just saw Puss-in-Boots with my 8-year old. It was funny.
7. What’s the best advice that you’ve ever heard?
There’s a Nora Ephron quote that’s, “Be the heroine of your life, not the victim.”
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