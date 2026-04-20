7 Quick Questions With GI Cancer Surgeon Samantha Ruff, MD

Samantha Ruff, MD, is a UVA Health cancer surgeon. She treats gastrointestinal cancer, including stomach, colon, pancreas, liver, and bile duct cancers.

Ruff performed UVA Health’s first cytoreduction surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC). This advanced therapy involves using surgery in combination with heated chemotherapy in the abdomen to treat remaining cancer cells.

Meet a UVA Health GI Cancer Surgeon

Get to know more about Ruff and her clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I've wanted to be a doctor since I was a little kid. It always felt like what I was meant to do. I think it was because I wanted to make a direct impact on people's lives in a positive way.

But I've also had a lot of family members who have passed away from cancer and I've seen them struggle. So my approach to care is very patient-oriented. Patients should never have to worry about the stress of scheduling appointments or making sure the doctor's following up on their results. I believe in a team approach where everyone at every level of the healthcare system contributes to making the process the patient is going through as smooth as possible.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part is actually working with patients. It's one of the reasons I chose cancer surgery. There is a continuity of care there where I am helping someone go through a very difficult situation for them and their support network. I find it very rewarding to be able to help someone through that.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

When I go to the doctor, I'm always afraid something's going to be wrong. That's usually why I'm there.

I think most people don't like the unknown in their life. I try to lay out what the path is going to look like and I tell people it's a marathon with cancer, not a sprint. And there are different steps and different hurdles we have to clear, but I'm going to be with them throughout that whole journey and they're going to understand each part of that process.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love to travel, so I try to take one or two vacations a year and go somewhere new to escape a little bit. I also read a lot. I'm very close to my family and spend time with them or friends to decompress.

5. Dogs or cats?

I own a cat mostly because I don't have the time to take care of a dog. But I like both and I grew up with dogs, cats, birds, and fish.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Deep Cover, a movie on Amazon with Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard. It was good.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Don't solve problems until they exist, or cross that bridge when you come to it.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Ruff?

Visit her profile page.