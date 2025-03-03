7 Quick Questions With GI Cancer Specialist Muneeb Rehman

As a gastrointestinal (GI) cancer specialist, Muneeb Rehman, MD, treats cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and colon. He's part of a team at UVA Cancer Center, Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.
Meet a GI Cancer Specialist at UVA Health
We asked Rehman our 7 quick questions.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Recognizing how when I can meet a patient's primary goals helps them feel more comfortable through the treatment process. When I first see a patient, I always think, "Where is this patient coming from? What is most important to them?"
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Seeing new patients come in with a lot of uncertainty and questions and helping them feel empowered.
3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?
That the provider won't take the time to understand me.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
Looking for Top-Notch Cancer Care?
Find advanced treatments, clinical trials, a range of support services and more at UVA Cancer Center.
Exercising and playing sports, like basketball.
5. Dogs or cats?
Both!
6. Last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?
Oppenheimer and Barbie — both thumbs up!
7. Best advice you've ever heard?
Look at where you want to be 5 or 10 years from now and always shoot for that.
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