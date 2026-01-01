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Gender-Affirming Masculinization Procedures

For many transgender men and transmasculine individuals, gender-affirming surgery can be an important step in aligning physical characteristics with gender identity. Procedures may include chest (top) surgery, genital (bottom) surgery, facial masculinization procedures, or a combination of treatments.

There is no single "right" path. Your surgical plan is personal and based on your goals, anatomy, health history, and readiness.

Our team at UVA Health provides consultations, second opinions, and comprehensive surgical planning in a respectful, affirming environment.

During your first visit, we’ll go over:

  • Your goals and expectations
  • Available procedure options
  • Surgical techniques and staging
  • Recovery timelines
  • Risks and potential complications
  • Expected outcomes

Our goal is to make sure you feel informed, supported, and confident in your care decisions.

Charley's Gender-Affirming Surgery

From a young age, Charley Burton knew that his body did not match his gender identity — a struggle he kept inside for 50 years. With the help of family nurse practitioner Reagan Thompson, FNP, MSN, RN, and a whole team of caring providers, Charley found a safe place to become his true self.

Masculinization Procedures

We offer several types of procedures.

Top Surgery (Chest Masculinization)

Chest masculinization surgery creates a flatter, more traditionally masculine chest contour. This involves removing breast tissue and reshaping the chest.

After Chest Masculinization

Most patients return to non-strenuous work within 4-6 weeks. You will need to wear compression garments for several weeks.

Final chest contour continues to refine over several months.

Bottom Surgery (Phalloplasty)

Genital gender-affirming surgery is highly individualized. Some patients choose this step, while others do not.

We offer radial forearm phalloplasty, a procedure that constructs a penis and urethra using tissue from the forearm.

This procedure can:

  • Create a phallus with aesthetic male appearance
  • Lengthen the urethra to allow standing urination
  • Include nerve connections to provide sensation
  • Allow for placement of a penile implant at a later stage for erectile function

Phalloplasty is typically performed in stages to optimize safety and outcomes. Your surgeon will outline the timeline and phases of reconstruction during your consultation.

Hysterectomy & Removing Internal Reproductive Organs

Some patients choose to undergo hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), salpingo-oophorectomy (removal of fallopian tubes and ovaries), or both.

Patients may choose these surgeries for these reasons:

  • Gender dysphoria relief
  • Medical necessity
  • To help with hormone therapy goals
  • Personal preference

These procedures may be performed before or in coordination with other gender-affirming surgeries.

Facial Masculinization Surgery

Facial masculinization surgery can enhance masculine facial features through structural and contour changes.

Procedures may include:

  • Jaw and chin contouring
  • Cheek reshaping
  • Brow augmentation
  • Rhinoplasty (nose reshaping)
  • Thyroid cartilage enhancement (Adam’s apple augmentation)

Techniques may involve bone reshaping, cartilage modification, or placement of biocompatible implants.

Facial surgery is optional and customized to your desired level of masculinization.

Questions? See our gender-affirming surgery FAQs.

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