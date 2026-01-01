Gender-Affirming Surgery FAQs

How do I know if I’m a good candidate?

Good candidates are individuals who:

Have a persistent gender identity that differs from their assigned sex at birth

Are in stable physical and mental health

Understand the risks, benefits, and expected outcomes

Meet applicable clinical guidelines

A consultation is the best way to determine eligibility and discuss your goals.

Is gender-affirming surgery safe?

Like all types of surgery, gender-affirming procedures carry risk. That’s why we thoroughly evaluate your health before planning surgery. Our experienced team follows best practices when it comes to your safety.

How common is gender reassignment surgery?

Gender-affirming procedures are increasingly common and widely recognized as medically necessary care for many transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Chest (top) surgery is typically performed more frequently than genital (bottom) surgery. The decision to pursue surgery — and which procedures to have — is highly personal and varies from person to person.

Does insurance cover gender-affirming surgery?

Many insurance plans now cover gender-affirming procedures when deemed medically necessary. Coverage varies by provider and policy. Our team can help verify benefits and guide you through the authorization process.

How long does transition take?

There is no single timeline for transitioning. Transition is a personal journey that may include social changes, hormone therapy, voice therapy, counseling, and/or surgery.

Some people pursue multiple treatments over several years, while others may choose only one or none at all. Your timeline depends entirely on your goals, readiness, and overall health.

Do I have to be on hormone therapy before surgery?

Hormone therapy is required for some procedures, but not all. Requirements depend on the type of surgery and current medical guidelines. During your consultation, we’ll review eligibility criteria and help determine the best plan for you.

What is recovery like after surgery?

Recovery time depends on the specific procedure performed.

Top surgery: Most patients return to non-strenuous work within 4-6 weeks.

Bottom surgery: Recovery may take several weeks to a few months.

You’ll receive detailed post-operative instructions, and our team will monitor your healing closely.

Can breast tissue grow back after top surgery?

Breast tissue that is surgically removed does not grow back. A small amount of fat is typically left behind to create a natural chest contour. While this fat can change with weight fluctuations, it does not regenerate breast tissue.