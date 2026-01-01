Electroencephalogram (EEG)
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For Manassas:
Electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test used to look at the electrical activity in the brain.
An EEG may be done to:
- Help diagnose seizures
- Assess if brain function has been affected by certain conditions and diseases, such as:
- Trauma
- Coma
- Brain infection— encephalitis
- Electrolyte imbalance
At UVA, our labs are ABRET-accredited, a recognition given to programs that meet certain technical standards and demonstrate quality output.
What to Expect of an EEG
The painless test takes about 1 to 1.5 hours. In some cases, your doctor will need you to do an EEG overnight or over a number of days. The test may be done at home or in the hospital.
EEG Results
Your doctor will get a report within 1-2 weeks and will talk to you about the results.