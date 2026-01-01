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Alzheimer's & Memory Disorders

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Memory loss can occur with aging, but dementia refers to extreme changes in memory, attention, concentration, language and organizational abilities. The forms and types of dementia vary and include Alzheimer’s disease, lewy body disease and frontotemporal dementia (Pick's disease).

Alzheimer's & Memory Disorder Treatment at UVA Health

Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia, is a brain disorder that worsens over time. It can cause the loss of thinking skills such as memory, judgment and language.

Because dementia is related to a variety of other conditions, it's important that you receive an accurate diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

We diagnose memory disorders with a neurological exam. You may also need imaging, such as an MRI and/or PET scan. 

We bring together many different types of experts to ensure you receive the best care, including specialists in:

    Changing the Future of Alzheimer’s Care

    At UVA Health, patient care and research go hand in hand. Learn how the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology is accelerating discoveries in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases — bringing new treatments closer to reality.

    Alzheimer's & Memory Disorders

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