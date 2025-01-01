DigniCap®: Save Your Hair

Chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer can result in hair loss. To help limit this side effect, we offer an effective scalp-cooling treatment called DigniCap.

When Hair Loss Happens

The negative effects of hair loss from chemotherapy can include:

Reduced self-esteem

Loss of privacy — baldness makes your cancer public

Your hair never growing back

Your hair growing back, but looking very different

DigniCap does not completely stop hair loss. However, patients find that it keeps their hair loss from being noticeable and obvious.