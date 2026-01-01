You’ve been through a long battle with cancer before it moved to your brain (called brain metastases). Or you had a seizure and found out you have a cancer that spread to the brain. You may have symptoms like headaches, seizures, memory issues, weakness, and vision problems.

You have lots of questions: what treatments are there? Who should I see for my cancer?

Treating brain metastases is different from treating other types of cancer. For example, many chemotherapy drugs don't work for brain cancer. That's because they can't cross the blood-brain barrier. This filter stops medicines from reaching your brain.

At UVA Health, we have a team of experts experienced in treating brain metastases. Here you’ll find high-quality, compassionate care and the latest treatments.

Our program is part of UVA Cancer Center, Virginia’s first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

What Are Brain Metastases?

Brain metastases (also called metastatic brain tumors or secondary brain tumors) happen when cancer from another part of the body spreads to the brain. They're different from primary brain tumors, which start in the brain itself. Brain metastases are actually the most common brain cancer in adults.

Brain metastases most often come from:

Symptoms of Brain Metastases

Brain metastases can cause neurological symptoms when tumors put pressure on the brain or irritate surrounding tissue. Symptoms depend on:

Where the tumors are located

How large they are

How many are present

Common symptoms include:

Headaches , especially new headaches or ones that are worse in the morning or when you move

, especially new headaches or ones that are worse in the morning or when you move Nausea or vomiting , often worse in the morning and sometimes occurring with headaches

, often worse in the morning and sometimes occurring with headaches Memory problems , confusion, or difficulty concentrating

, confusion, or difficulty concentrating Weakness in the arms or legs , on one or both sides of the body

, on one or both sides of the body Difficulty speaking , such as slurred speech or trouble finding words

, such as slurred speech or trouble finding words Personality changes , including mood swings, irritability, or low mood

, including mood swings, irritability, or low mood Vision changes , like blurred vision or partial vision loss

, like blurred vision or partial vision loss Seizures, which may involve muscle jerking, tingling sensations, or staring spells

Sometimes, symptoms can come on suddenly — similar to a stroke — if bleeding develops within a tumor.

Not everyone with brain metastases has symptoms. In some cases, tumors are found during imaging.

How Brain Metastases Are Diagnosed

Brain metastases are diagnosed with:

A neurological exam

Imaging

Biopsy

Brain Metastases Prognosis

A person's life expectancy with brain metastases can vary widely from person to person. It depends on many factors, such as your primary cancer, tumor type, age, and how well you're functioning.