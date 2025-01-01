Botox for Urinary Incontinence

An Alternative Procedure: Botox®

If medications and lifestyle changes have failed to help your overactive bladder, you may be eligible for Botox. This treatment can stop urine leakage and a constant need to urinate (urge incontinence).

Botox injection treatment:

Requires mild sedation

Takes 10 minutes

Lasts six months; can be repeated twice a year

Takes place in an outpatient surgery clinic

To access your bladder, the doctor performs a cystoscopy, inserting a tube through your urethra. After filling the bladder with saline, the doctor injects the bladder with Botox.

To avoid contracting a urinary tract infection, you'll need to follow the procedure with a short course of antibiotics.