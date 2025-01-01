High-Risk Breast & Ovarian Cancer Program

If you have a high risk for breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer, you might worry. Are you doing enough to prevent cancer? Will you know if you get it? You don't need to figure it out on your own. Our special program helps you make a practical plan to lower your cancer risk.

We don't always know what causes cancer. But we continue to develop new and powerful options to prevent and find it.

Early Detection & Cancer Risk-Reduction Options

The sooner we find cancer, the better chance we have to treat it. If you have an increased risk, we'll track your health very closely.

We offer these services to women at high risk for breast and ovarian cancers:

Genetic counseling and testing

Screening

Risk reduction

Personal support for you and your family

Genetic Counseling & Testing

If you know your cancer risk, you can take steps to stay healthy. When you meet with our genetic counselors, you'll get information you can act on.

Our counselors will take an in-depth look at your risk factors. We'll assess your personal and family history. Together, we'll create a clear map of next steps.

Genetic mutations and other inherited risk factors play a role in less than 10% of breast cancers. They can contribute up to 20% to 25% of ovarian cancers.

We'll help you understand your situation and know how to move forward.

Screening

All women should get routine cancer screenings. If you have a high risk, you need more robust tools to keep you safe. We recommend:

Breast MRI for women with a high risk of breast cancer

Pelvic ultrasounds and blood work if you have a high risk for ovarian cancer

You can also ask about clinical trials. These research studies can offer even more accurate options.

Services to Reduce Your Risk

Women with a high risk may consider:

Medications like birth control pills, breast cancer drugs or even aspirin

Risk-reducing surgery

Non-surgical treatments like chemoprevention (chemotherapy as a preventative measure)

Learn more about your options for: