Community Health Needs Assessment Study Reports
Reports on Community Health Needs
Community needs assessments identify the most pressing health needs among our most vulnerable populations. We use these reports to plan ways to support and enhance the community’s health by offering education and programs to improve well-being.
University Medical Center in Charlottesville
- 2025 MAPP2Health Report (PDF)
- 2022 MAPP2Health Report (PDF)
- 2019 MAPP2Health Report (PDF)
- 2016 MAPP2Health Report (PDF)
UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment Study Report (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2019-2021 NHHAMC CBIP (PDF)
- 2019-2021 NHHAMC CHNA (PDF)
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment Study Report (PDF)
- 2022-2024 UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2019-2021 NHPWMC CBIP (PDF)
- 2019-2021 NHPWMC CHNA (PDF)
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2025-2027 UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2023-2025 UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) (PDF)
- 2023-2025 UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment Study Report (PDF)
- 2023-2025 UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Community Benefit Implementation Plan (CBIP) (PDF)
- 2020-2022 NHUVACPMC CBIP (PDF)
- 2020-2022 NHUVACPMC CHNA (PDF)