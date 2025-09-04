Pulmonary & Respiratory Care
When you have a lung disease like asthma or COPD, it's hard to breathe easy. You need providers who give your respiratory condition the serious care and attention it deserves.
Compassionate Care for Lung Disease
If you suffer from chronic lung disease, you understand the need for serious and attentive care. At UVA, you'll find one of the top-ranking lung care services in the nation.
ANDREW MILHALEK: When people come into the clinic, it's probably our first job and priority to get to know the patient. Our second job and priority is actually for the patient to get to know us. We have to be comfortable knowing that we're going to be delivering the best care possible to those patients and the patients have to know that and feel comfortable knowing that, A; that they're going to
get that care but then, B; that care is going to revolve around them. We can offer cutting-edge
treatments that sometimes require stays in our hospital that sometimes require multiple providers coming into the patient's home.
IMRE NOTH: When you come to an academic center what you want is that higher grade of knowledge that's going to create more opportunity for the patient to have more choices in regards to their care. The real exercise is getting people to the right doctor and that's the point right. I want to marry patients to the right people to get the best possible care.
CATHERINE BONHAM: I’m really passionate about helping people with advancing lung disease understand their condition. I love being able to work with patients to discover new treatments, new therapies, and begin to understand the biology of the disease. I think that really pairing research along with excellent clinical care is the way forward in the field and I also really love inspiring students and residents and trainees to be excited about some of the things I'm excited about and sort of train the next generation.
HANNAH MANNEM: really love working with people and I love combining the science and biology with the personalities and the arts of medicine. That combination together is really something that I think is special and I love to be a part of.
Conditions We Treat
- Acute respiratory distress syndrome
- Asbestosis
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Chronic bronchitis
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Emphysema
- Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
- Interstitial lung disease
- Lung nodules
- Pneumocystis pneumonia
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary embolism
- Reactive airway disease
- Respiratory failure
- Sarcoidosis
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
Bronchiectasis: A Rare, Challenging Disease
Unlike other chronic lung conditions, bronchiectasis requires a custom treatment plan. Primary care and pulmonary doctors send patients to us for the therapies and experience we provide.
As part of the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network, we see patients with all forms of the disease, including those with and without cystic fibrosis. We also treat primary ciliary dyskinesia, a genetic disorder that occurs with bronchiectasis.
Learn more about our approach to bronchiectasis care.
- Lung Cancer
We work with experts at the UVA Cancer Center to offer you the most advanced care possible for lung nodules and lung cancer.
- Lung Transplant
The largest lung transplant program in Virginia, our survival rates meet or exceed national benchmarks.
- Sleep Disorders
Our world-renowned sleep medicine experts perform sleep studies and provide solutions to help you rest.