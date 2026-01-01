Preceptors
UVA Preceptor List
Due to accreditation standards, all preceptors must complete an online program with each institution. We value your commitment to EMS education and welcome you to apply for preceptor status.
- Agency approval must be granted from your Chief or Training Officer.
- Please contact us for a link to the Platinum Planner Online Preceptor class.
- Students in the UVA AEMT Program can only count their competencies or field internships when running with an approved Preceptor.
For more information, email Robin Clark: [email protected]
Click here to watch an updated video on what you will see and options when signing.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Primary Location
|Devon
|Thompson
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Cody
|Gillispie
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Ryan
|Holbrook
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Roger
|Wilkins
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Alexander (Alex)
|Cathey
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Justin
|Lacey
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Gerald
|Perry
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|John
|Gabel
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Jason
|Mercer
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Douglas (Doug)
|Brede
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Tomas (Tom)
|Sullivan
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Titus
|Castens
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Jean
|Balderas-Baca
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Matthew (Matt)
|McCain
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Wallace
|Roberston
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Gilbert
|Monroe
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Zachary
|Emery
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Tommy
|Mulcahy
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|John
|Rebert
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Sean
|Watson
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Jacob
|Roland
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Raymond (Ray)
|Yerly
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|John
|Gabel
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Michael (Scott)
|Lambert
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Alexander (Alex)
|Cathey
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|James
|Bryant
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Sean
|Ryan
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|James (Quen)
|Marchant
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Philip
|Burkett
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Cody
|Gillispie
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|James
|Stuart
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Daniel (Dan)
|Spearin
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|John
|James
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Caleb
|Shetler
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|James (Bo)
|Mason
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Shane
|Corpolongo
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Damian
|Scott
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Christian
|Castro
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Alexander (Alex)
|Colley
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Meade
|Whitaker
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Zachary (Zach)
|Matthews
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Joseph
|Barbaris
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Matthew (Matt)
|Walker
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|James
|Williams
|Albemarle County Fire and Rescue
|Brian
|DiFalco
|Augusta County Fire and Rescue
|Brandon
|McCown
|Augusta County Fire and Rescue
|Brandon
|Sites
|Broadway Emergency Squad & WTG / Nelson EMS
|Bonnie
|Caplinger
|Broadway Emergency Squad
|LeAnn
|Hill
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Travis
|Colley
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Catherine
|Plumb
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Ashlee
|Finch
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Lauren
|Garner
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Adam
|Bennett
|Buckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Liam
|Jones
|Campbell County Public Safety
|Larry (Frank)
|Smith
|Campbell County Public Safety
|Kevin
|Morgan
|Campbell County Public Safety
|Jonathan (Jon)
|Howard
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Byron
|Young
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Jasmyn
|Powers
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Christian
|Vagonis
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Michael
|Chilmaid
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Darryl
|Mason
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Alexander
|Patton
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Brett
|Henyon
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Edward
|Meyers
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Nikhil (Nik)
|Williams
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|John
|Kothmann
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Jessica
|Denomme
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Matthew
|Hepner
|City of Fredericksburg Fire Department
|Patricia
|Derr
|City of Fredericksburg Fire Department
|Paris
|Wells
|City of Fredericksburg Fire Department
|Georgiana
|Athenry
|City of Fredericksburg Fire Department
|Jacob
|Kline
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Brian
|Zehring
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Jeremiah
|Halsey
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Courtney
|Kline
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Jennifer (Jenny)
|Love
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Nina
|Cooley
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Nathan
|Sellers
|Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services
|Craig County Rescue - EMS
|Milio (Will)
|Curcio
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Magruder (MJ)
|Fick
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Robert
|Misker
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Franklin (Andy)
|Tanner
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Richard (Rich)
|Frakes
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Tomislav (Tommy)
|McJilton
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Christopher (Chris)
|Leggett
|Fluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
|Steven
|Carter
|Greene County EMS
|Lewis
|Kerns
|Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad
|Robert (Rob)
|Fox
|Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad
|Matthew
|Cronin
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Jackson
|Maust
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Molly
|Karabinus
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Meghan
|Doogue
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Taylore
|Hardisty
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Amie
|Raymann
|Harrisonburg Rescue Squad
|Raymond
|Murphy
|Hampton Virginia Fire Rescue
|Jermaine
|Weaver
|Hampton Virginia Fire Rescue
|Nicholas
|Perriello
|Hampton Virginia Fire Rescue
|Andrew
|Fletcher
|Hampton Virginia Fire Rescue
|Katie
|Epperson
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Steven
|Henson
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Anthony
|White
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Trevor
|Tippett
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Heather
|Totty
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Shelby
|Billups
|Isle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
|Steve
|Alford
|Lake Anna Rescue
|Lauren
|Sutton
|Lake Monticello EMS
|John
|Lye
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Jason
|Agee
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Joe
|Orsolini
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Eddie
|Shifflett
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Joshua
|Andrew
|Lake Monticello EMS & Louisa County VRS
|Georganna
|Shaw
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Christopher (Chris)
|Acree
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Val
|Lopez
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Ernie
|Vitolo
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Ruth
|Hurley
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Ashley
|Roberts
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Gary
|Wyatt
|Lake Monticello EMS
|Andy
|Inge
|Lakeside Rescue Squad
|Gary
|Morris
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Harold (Hal)
|Schaffer
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Robert (Bob)
|Katz
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Joshua
|Andrew
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Joseph (Joe)
|Orsolini
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Jonathan (John)
|Gannon
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Jeff
|Unger
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Nicholas (Nick)
|Fialo
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Robert (Bob)
|Hume
|Louisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Mike
|Jarrell
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|John
|Luck
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Hazel
|Podbielski
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Logan
|McNeil
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Billy
|Hamm
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Jason
|Shepko
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Ernest (JR)
|Clate
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|James
|Parisi
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Christopher (Chris)
|Acree
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Eric
|Porter
|Louisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
|Garrett
|Taylor
|Madison County EMS
|Noah
|Hillstrom
|Madison County EMS
|Robin
|Clark
|Madison County EMS
|Courtney
|Withrow
|Madison County EMS
|Charles (Jeremey)
|Holland
|Madison County EMS
|Gavin
|Helme
|Madison County EMS
|Brian
|Allen
|Medic V (MTN)
|Tim
|Ring
|Nottoway County Emergency Squad
|Mark
|Sikora
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Tristan (Max)
|Lugo
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Jamie
|Colvin
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Charles
|Waddle
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Hunter
|Hall
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Noah
|Madden
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Taylor
|Roby
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Ryan
|Wilson
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Taylor
|Leturgey
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Kristen
|Cook
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Carl
|Jones
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Hailey
|Brown
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Thomas (TJ)
|Curtin
|Orange County Dept. of Fire and EMS
|Gabriella
|Bondurant
|Page County EMS
|Andrew (Andy)
|Whetzel
|Page County EMS
|Stephanie
|Brown
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Gary (Shane)
|Scott
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Andy
|Whetzel
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Dennis
|Albertson
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Chris
|Tusing
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Steve
|Powell
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Fiona
|Albertson
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Andrew
|Krauss
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Dustin
|Wampler
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Michael
|Peake
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Scotty
|Keyser
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Joshua (Josh)
|Dove
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Dane
|Thomas
|Rockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
|Ralph
|Crabill
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Courtney
|Cave
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Travis
|Hilliard
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Mark
|Staffa
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Mike
|Selby
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Jon
|Hammersly
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Travis
|Painter
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Robbie
|Bly
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Dawn
|Mantz
|Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue
|Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Tharan
|Ball
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Helen
|Compton
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Gavin
|Gwaltney
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Dakoda
|Johnson
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Clayton
|Wooton
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Rebecca
|Wright
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Hudson
|Fountain
|Southside Rescue Squad
|Zach
|Bunner
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Max
|Kutil
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Frank
|Smith
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Heather
|Campbell
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Nikki
|Wagoner
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Jordan
|Taylor
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Derek
|Shifflett
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Dylan
|Rakes
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Rachel
|Halseth
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Savannah
|Sheffer
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Nate
|Stillman
|Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad
|Charles
|Taylor
|Stuarts Draft EMS
|Shawn
|Maddox
|Stuarts Draft EMS
|Logan
|Parker
|Stuarts Draft EMS
|John
|Howard .
|Stuarts Draft EMS
|Christopher
|Moyer
|Stuarts Draft EMS
|Eric
|Dement
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Kevin
|Howdyshell
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Daniel (Dan)
|Kreutler
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Dennis
|Morales
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Susan (Sue)
|Parr
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Kathleen
|Ribeiro
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Don
|Unger
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Chris
|Stanford
|Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Garrett
|Taylor
|Waynesboro First Aid Crew
|Rebekah
|Hite
|Waynesboro First Aid Crew
|Raven
|Curtis
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Leanne
|Knox
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Travis
|Mitchell
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Robert
|Coleman
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Patrick
|Watson
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Seth
|Wood
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|John
|Hurt
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Matt
|Jablonski
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Anthony
|Judkins
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Kostas
|Alibertis
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Melanie
|Welcher
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Robert
|Knox
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Valerie
|Quick
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Amanda
|Hunt
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Steward (Nick)
|Barrell
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Christine
|Flora
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Donna
|Walker
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Andrew (Andy)
|Todhunter
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Teryn
|Ratcliffe
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Samantha (Sam)
|Loya
|Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
|Jeremiah
|Fish
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Jeremy
|Wampler
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Sarah
|Hallman
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Deborah
|Flint
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Jeff
|Freed
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Meilana (Lana)
|True
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Avi
|Hoen
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Brandon
|Sites
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
|Heath
|Matysek-Snyder
|Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)