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Preceptors

UVA Preceptor List

Due to accreditation standards, all preceptors must complete an online program with each institution.  We value your commitment to EMS education and welcome you to apply for preceptor status. 

  • Agency approval must be granted from your Chief or Training Officer. 
  • Please contact us for a link to the Platinum Planner Online Preceptor class. 
  • Students in the UVA AEMT Program can only count their competencies or field internships when running with an approved Preceptor.

For more information, email Robin Clark: [email protected]

Click here to watch an updated video on what you will see and options when signing.

 

First NameLast NamePrimary Location
DevonThompsonAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
CodyGillispieAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
RyanHolbrookAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
RogerWilkinsAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Alexander (Alex)CatheyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JustinLaceyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
GeraldPerryAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JohnGabelAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue
JasonMercerAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue
Douglas (Doug)BredeAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Tomas (Tom)SullivanAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
TitusCastensAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JeanBalderas-BacaAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Matthew (Matt)McCainAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
WallaceRoberstonAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
GilbertMonroeAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
ZacharyEmeryAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
TommyMulcahyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JohnRebertAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
SeanWatsonAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JacobRolandAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Raymond (Ray)YerlyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
John GabelAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Michael (Scott)LambertAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Alexander (Alex)CatheyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JamesBryantAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
SeanRyanAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
James (Quen)MarchantAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
PhilipBurkettAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
CodyGillispieAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JamesStuartAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Daniel (Dan)SpearinAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JohnJamesAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
CalebShetlerAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
James (Bo)MasonAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
ShaneCorpolongoAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
DamianScottAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
ChristianCastroAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Alexander (Alex)ColleyAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
MeadeWhitakerAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Zachary (Zach)MatthewsAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JosephBarbarisAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
Matthew (Matt)WalkerAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
JamesWilliamsAlbemarle County Fire and Rescue 
BrianDiFalcoAugusta County Fire and Rescue 
BrandonMcCownAugusta County Fire and Rescue 
BrandonSitesBroadway Emergency Squad & WTG / Nelson EMS
BonnieCaplingerBroadway Emergency Squad 
LeAnnHillBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
TravisColleyBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
Catherine PlumbBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
AshleeFinchBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
LaurenGarnerBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
AdamBennettBuckingham County Dept. of Emergency Services
LiamJonesCampbell County Public Safety
Larry (Frank)SmithCampbell County Public Safety
KevinMorganCampbell County Public Safety
Jonathan (Jon)HowardCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
ByronYoungCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
JasmynPowersCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
ChristianVagonisCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
MichaelChilmaidCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
DarrylMasonCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
AlexanderPattonCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
BrettHenyonCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
EdwardMeyersCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
Nikhil (Nik)WilliamsCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
JohnKothmannCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
JessicaDenommeCharlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad 
MatthewHepnerCity of Fredericksburg Fire Department
Patricia DerrCity of Fredericksburg Fire Department
Paris WellsCity of Fredericksburg Fire Department
GeorgianaAthenryCity of Fredericksburg Fire Department
JacobKlineCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
Brian ZehringCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
JeremiahHalseyCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
CourtneyKlineCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
Jennifer (Jenny)LoveCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
NinaCooleyCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
NathanSellersCulpeper County Office of Emergency Services
  Craig County Rescue - EMS
Milio (Will)CurcioFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
Magruder (MJ)FickFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
RobertMiskerFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
Franklin (Andy)TannerFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
Richard (Rich)FrakesFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
Tomislav (Tommy)McJiltonFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
Christopher (Chris)LeggettFluvanna County Dept. of Emergency Services
StevenCarterGreene County EMS
LewisKernsGloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad
Robert (Rob)FoxGloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad
MatthewCroninHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
JacksonMaustHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
MollyKarabinusHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
MeghanDoogueHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
TayloreHardistyHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
Amie RaymannHarrisonburg Rescue Squad
RaymondMurphyHampton Virginia Fire Rescue
JermaineWeaverHampton Virginia Fire Rescue
NicholasPerrielloHampton Virginia Fire Rescue
AndrewFletcherHampton Virginia Fire Rescue
KatieEppersonIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
StevenHensonIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
Anthony WhiteIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
TrevorTippettIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
HeatherTottyIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
Shelby BillupsIsle of Wight County Dept. of Fire Rescue
SteveAlfordLake Anna Rescue
LaurenSuttonLake Monticello EMS
JohnLyeLake Monticello EMS
JasonAgeeLake Monticello EMS 
JoeOrsoliniLake Monticello EMS 
Eddie ShifflettLake Monticello EMS 
JoshuaAndrewLake Monticello EMS & Louisa County VRS
GeorgannaShawLake Monticello EMS 
Christopher (Chris)AcreeLake Monticello EMS 
ValLopezLake Monticello EMS
ErnieVitoloLake Monticello EMS 
RuthHurleyLake Monticello EMS
AshleyRobertsLake Monticello EMS 
GaryWyattLake Monticello EMS 
AndyIngeLakeside Rescue Squad 
GaryMorrisLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
Harold (Hal)SchafferLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
Robert (Bob)KatzLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad
JoshuaAndrewLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
Joseph (Joe)OrsoliniLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
Jonathan (John)GannonLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
JeffUngerLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
Nicholas (Nick)FialoLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
Robert (Bob)HumeLouisa County Volunteer Rescue Squad 
MikeJarrellLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
JohnLuckLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
HazelPodbielskiLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
LoganMcNeilLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
BillyHammLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
JasonShepkoLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
Ernest (JR)ClateLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
JamesParisiLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
Christopher (Chris)AcreeLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
EricPorterLouisa County Fire and EMS - County Admin
GarrettTaylorMadison County EMS 
NoahHillstromMadison County EMS  
Robin ClarkMadison County EMS  
CourtneyWithrowMadison County EMS
Charles (Jeremey)HollandMadison County EMS  
GavinHelmeMadison County EMS 
BrianAllenMedic V (MTN)
TimRingNottoway County Emergency Squad
MarkSikoraOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
Tristan (Max)LugoOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
JamieColvinOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
CharlesWaddleOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
HunterHallOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
NoahMaddenOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
TaylorRobyOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
RyanWilsonOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
TaylorLeturgeyOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
KristenCookOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
Carl JonesOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
HaileyBrownOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
Thomas (TJ)CurtinOrange County Dept. of Fire and EMS 
GabriellaBondurantPage County EMS 
Andrew (Andy)WhetzelPage County EMS 
StephanieBrownRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
Gary (Shane)ScottRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
AndyWhetzelRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
DennisAlbertsonRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
ChrisTusingRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
StevePowellRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue
FionaAlbertsonRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
AndrewKraussRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
Dustin WamplerRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
MichaelPeakeRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
ScottyKeyserRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
Joshua (Josh) DoveRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
DaneThomasRockingham County Dept. of Fire & Rescue 
RalphCrabillShenandoah County Fire and Rescue 
Courtney CaveShenandoah County Fire and Rescue
TravisHilliardShenandoah County Fire and Rescue
MarkStaffaShenandoah County Fire and Rescue 
MikeSelbyShenandoah County Fire and Rescue
JonHammerslyShenandoah County Fire and Rescue 
TravisPainterShenandoah County Fire and Rescue
RobbieBlyShenandoah County Fire and Rescue 
DawnMantzShenandoah County Fire and Rescue
  Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad
TharanBallSouthside Rescue Squad
HelenComptonSouthside Rescue Squad
GavinGwaltneySouthside Rescue Squad
DakodaJohnsonSouthside Rescue Squad
ClaytonWootonSouthside Rescue Squad
RebeccaWrightSouthside Rescue Squad
HudsonFountainSouthside Rescue Squad
ZachBunnerStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
MaxKutilStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
FrankSmithStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
HeatherCampbellStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
NikkiWagonerStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
JordanTaylorStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
Derek ShifflettStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
DylanRakesStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
RachelHalsethStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
SavannahShefferStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
NateStillmanStaunton-Augusta Rescue Squad 
Charles TaylorStuarts Draft EMS 
ShawnMaddoxStuarts Draft EMS
LoganParkerStuarts Draft EMS
JohnHoward .Stuarts Draft EMS
ChristopherMoyerStuarts Draft EMS
EricDementTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
KevinHowdyshellTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
Daniel (Dan)KreutlerTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
DennisMoralesTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
Susan (Sue)ParrTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
KathleenRibeiroTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
DonUngerTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
ChrisStanfordTuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad
GarrettTaylorWaynesboro First Aid Crew
RebekahHiteWaynesboro First Aid Crew
RavenCurtisWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
LeanneKnoxWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
TravisMitchellWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
Robert ColemanWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
PatrickWatsonWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
SethWoodWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
JohnHurtWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
MattJablonskiWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
AnthonyJudkinsWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
KostasAlibertisWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
MelanieWelcherWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
Robert KnoxWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
ValerieQuickWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
AmandaHuntWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
Steward (Nick)BarrellWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad 
ChristineFloraWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
DonnaWalkerWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
Andrew (Andy)TodhunterWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
Teryn RatcliffeWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
Samantha (Sam)LoyaWestern Albemarle Rescue Squad
JeremiahFishWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
JeremyWamplerWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
SarahHallmanWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
DeborahFlintWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
JeffFreedWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS)
Meilana (Lana)TrueWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
AviHoenWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
BrandonSitesWintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 
HeathMatysek-Snyder Wintergreen Rescue Squad (Nelson EMS) 

 

Prehospital Services