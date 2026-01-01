EMT Initial Certification

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) provide emergency medical care and transportation for patients. Many of these patients are emergent or in need of critical and lifesaving care. Between the scene of an emergency and the healthcare system, EMTs perform interventions and take assessments that help expedite care for those who need it most.

UVA Health's Prehospital Education Program offers initial EMT certification. This course's registration opens in the spring and closes in early summer, or as soon as it's filled.

The course runs from the summer through the fall. Our EMT class does not follow the UVA academic calendar.

2026 Fall EMT Course: Prehospital Hybrid EMT

Registration Open on April 20,2026 and ends June 10, 2026

July 13,2026 is the first day. It is a Monday.

July 14-November 17,2026 classes will meet every Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. in-person. Class attendance is mandatory. Do not register unless you can attend in-person.

Online learning system, In-Person lecture with labs EVERY Tuesday (Mandatory).

Hospital Clinical rotations consisting of one adult emergency department rotation.

Lab & Class location - 2205 Fontaine Avenue, Suite 302, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Cost: $1,180 (Includes Online Learning system / EMS Testing, online textbook, and program shirt for clinical and lab rotations).

Additional Costs: Paper textbook (not required), Cognitive exam, and clinical parking.

2026 Fall EMT Class Flyer (pdf)

Registration

Registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only 12 students will be accepted per course.

Register Here

Costs

Course cost is $1,180. This includes:

Online learning system

EMS testing

Online textbook

Program shirt (to be worn on rotations)

It does not include:

Paper textbook (if desired)

Cognitive exam

Clinical parking

What To Expect

Our EMT course follows a hybrid model. While much of the learning will be available online, there are mandatory in-person components as well. These components will be located at 2205 Fontaine Avenue, Suite 302, Charlottesville VA, 22903.