Performance Improvement: Elevating Prehospital Care Through Collaboration and Data

At UVA Prehospital Services, performance improvement is at the heart of our mission to enhance patient outcomes and support EMS agencies across the state. By collecting and analyzing data, fostering collaboration, and providing actionable feedback, we empower EMS providers to deliver the best care possible.

Our Purpose

Data Collection for Excellence: We gather comprehensive data for registries and accreditation purposes, ensuring adherence to state and national standards.

Feedback to Drive Change: Our team provides detailed patient care feedback to EMS agencies, helping to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Improved Patient Outcomes: By partnering with EMS agencies, we work together to implement changes that directly benefit patients and enhance prehospital care quality.

UVA Committee Representation

Our team actively contributes to key UVA Health System committees, leveraging expertise to drive system-wide improvements:

Trauma Performance Improvement Committee: Focused on optimizing trauma care processes and outcomes.

Stroke Performance Improvement Committee: Enhancing the response and treatment of stroke patients.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Committee: Streamlining care for patients with acute coronary syndromes.

Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee: Advancing best practices in emergency cardiovascular interventions.

TJEMS Committee Representation

In collaboration with the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council (TJEMS), we play a pivotal role in regional performance improvement initiatives:

Operating Medical Direction Committee: Guiding the medical oversight of EMS operations.

Trauma Performance Committee: Sharing insights and strategies to refine trauma care across the region.

Stroke Committee: Improving prehospital stroke recognition and care protocols.

STEMI Committee: Supporting rapid response for patients experiencing ST-elevation myocardial infarctions.

Board of Directors: Contributing to the strategic direction and policies of TJEMS.

How We Support EMS Agencies

Data-Driven Insights: Our performance improvement initiatives provide EMS agencies with detailed reports and metrics to evaluate their performance.

Education & Training: Through workshops, case reviews, and targeted training, we help agencies implement best practices.

Collaboration Opportunities: Partner with UVA Prehospital Services to participate in regional committees and projects focused on improving patient outcomes.

Customized Feedback: Receive tailored feedback on patient care to identify opportunities for growth and celebrate successes.

Join Us in Driving Excellence

Performance improvement is a continuous journey, and we’re here to support EMS agencies every step of the way. By working together, we can ensure that every patient receives timely, high-quality care.

Contact UVA Prehospital Services to learn more about how we can assist your agency in advancing performance and improving outcomes for your community.