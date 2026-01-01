PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Preceptors

Andrew Whitman, PharmD, BCOP

Program Director, PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency

Preceptor for Inpatient Solid Tumor/Supportive Care

Dr. Whitman is the current residency program director for PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy program and serves as the Lead Clinical Pharmacist for Oncology/Hematology. His primary practice site is the inpatient solid tumor service. He serves as the main preceptor for the PGY2 oncology supportive/palliative care rotation and also precepts PGY1 residents. He received a combined PharmD and Certificate of Aging Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Pharmacy in 2014. He then completed his PGY1 and PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at the University of Virginia Health from 2014-2016. His main research interests include deprescribing in older adults with cancer and the use of medical cannabis for symptom management; additionally, he has a growing interest in the medical use of psychedelic compounds. Dr. Whitman was recognized with the VCU Outstanding Preceptor award for 2019-2020 and the 2021-2022 UVA Pharmacy Residency Preceptor of the Year Award.

Kathlene DeGregory, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for Stem Cell Transplantation and Professional Development and Practice Management

Dr. DeGregory is the clinical pharmacist for the Stem Cell Transplant program. Her primary practice site is the ambulatory Stem Cell Transplant clinic. She received her BS Pharm and PharmD degrees from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and Temple University, respectively. Dr. DeGregory precepts both PGY1 and PGY2 pharmacy residents. Her interests include cellular therapies, hematologic malignancies, and quality improvement. She is the founding program director for the PGY2 oncology residency program and served as RPD from 2011-2020. She was recognized with the VCU Outstanding Preceptor Award in 2011-12, and acknowledged as the UVA Pharmacy Residency Preceptor of the Year in 2006-7.

Alia Lynch, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for Ambulatory Oncology Pharmacy

Dr. Lynch is an Ambulatory Oncology Clinical Pharmacist. Her primary practice site is the Thoracic Oncology Clinic at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She received a BS in Biochemistry from NC State University and her PharmD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed both her PGY1-Pharmacy and PGY2-Oncology residencies at the University of Virginia Health System. She joined the hematology/oncology team in August 2015 and is now a preceptor for both the PGY1-Pharmacy and PGY2-Oncology residency programs.

Kevin Brady, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for Outpatient Oncology Clinic 1

Dr. Brady is a Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacist. He provides pharmacy services to the inpatient hematology/oncology unit and the outpatient infusion center at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond, where he played for the baseball team. He then received his PharmD from Midwestern University College of Pharmacy-Glendale and joined the University of Virginia Health System in 2001. He is a member of the Oncology and Hematology Work Group (a subcommittee of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee).

Suzanne Doyle, BS Pharm, BCOP

Preceptor for Outpatient Oncology Clinic 2

Suzanne Doyle is a hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacist. She received her BS Pharm from the University of Pittsburgh. She provides clinical pharmacy services for the inpatient hematology/oncology service and also the outpatient infusion center at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She is a member of the Cancer Center Protocol Review Committee and the Patient and Family Education Subcommittee.

Kyle Luedtke, PharmD, BCPS

Preceptor for Investigational Drug Services

Dr. Luedtke is an Investigation Drug Services (IDS) pharmacist at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Atlanta, GA (2011) and then moved to Charlottesville to complete an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency (2012) and ASHP-accredited PGY2 Critical Care Residency (2013). After working two years as a critical care pharmacist, Dr. Luedtke took a position as an IDS pharmacist at UVA's cancer center. She is now a preceptor for the PGY2 Oncology program and PGY1 orientation/service preceptor.

Lauren Benusa, PharmD, CCRP

Preceptor for Investigational Drug Services

Dr. Benusa is an Investigation Drug Services (IDS) pharmacist at UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Her practice is focused on the management of adult oncology clinical trials and she has served this practice area at UVA since 2013. She is a certified clinical research professional and represents the pharmacy department through a variety of interdisciplinary committees including as a member of UVA's Institutional Review Board and UVA Cancer Center's Data Safety Monitoring Committee. Dr. Benusa received her BS in Biological Sciences at Virginia Tech and her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy in Richmond, Virginia.

Jennifer Hofmann, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for outpatient oncology clinic (GI)

Dr. Whitesides is a hematology/oncology clinical pharmacist. Her primary practice sites are the outpatient GI oncology clinic, the outpatient infusion center at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, and the inpatient hematology/oncology service. She received her PharmD from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy residency at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. She joined the University of Virginia Health System in 2018, and serves on the Cancer Committee Protocol Review Committee.

Alana M. Ferrari, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for Inpatient Hematology/Oncology and Infectious Diseases

Dr. Ferrari is a Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacist. Her primary practice sites are the inpatient hematology/oncology and hematopoietic stem cell services. She also provides pharmacy clinical and operation support to the outpatient infusion center at The UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She received her undergraduate degree from The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA and her PharmD from The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and a PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. She serves as a preceptor for the PGY1 and PGY2 Oncology and Infectious Diseases residency programs. Dr. Ferrari serves on the Cancer Center Protocol Review Committee, the Pharmacy Patient and Family Education Committee, and The UVA Leukemia Working Group.

Michele Campolieto, PharmD, BCPS

Preceptor for Investigational Drug Services Oncology

Dr. Campolieto is a pharmacist with Investigational Drug Services (IDS) at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Her practice is focused on adult oncology clinical trials. Dr. Campolieto received her BA in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College, and her PharmD from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA. Prior to joining IDS, Dr. Campolieto practiced as a transplant clinical pharmacist and an outpatient oncology pharmacist. She has served on UVA’s Institutional Review Board for Health Sciences Research since 2021.

Heather Cox Hall, PharmD, BCPS-AQID

Program Director, PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program

Preceptor for Infectious Diseases

As a Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator for Infectious Diseases and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine within the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health, Dr. Hall provides pharmacotherapy services for both the antimicrobial stewardship and adult infectious diseases consult teams. She received her BS in Chemistry from McGill University and her PharmD from Nova Southeastern University. Her Pharmacy Practice and Infectious Diseases residencies were completed at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Dr. Hall’s clinical research focuses on the detection, therapy, and outcomes related to infection with multidrug-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. She has been recognized with outstanding preceptor awards from the VCU School of Pharmacy (2010) and the UVA Pharmacy Residency Program (2009, 2014).

Lindsay Donohue, PharmD, BCIDP

Inpatient ID Consult Services

Clinical Microbiology Service

Dr. Donohue is an Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship Clinical Pharmacist. Dr. Donohue received her PharmD from VCU School of Pharmacy, graduating as a member of the first UVA satellite campus class. She subsequently completed both PGY-1 Pharmacy and Infectious Diseases residencies at UVA Health System in Charlottesville, VA. Dr. Donohue’s clinical research is in antimicrobial stewardship, with a focus on implementation and utilization of rapid diagnostics. She serves as preceptor for the VCU School of Pharmacy, PGY-1 general infectious diseases consult, and PGY-2 microbiology, general, and immunocompromised infectious disease consult services.

Brooke Brown, PharmD

Preceptor for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology learning experiences

Dr. Brown is an inpatient and ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. Her primary practice site is the inpatient pediatric hematology/oncology service. She is transitioning to the outpatient pediatric hematology/oncology clinic in November 2022. She serves as a preceptor-in-training for residents in the PGY1, PGY2 pediatrics, and PGY2 oncology programs. She received her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Pharmacy in 2019. She then completed her PGY1 and PGY2 Oncology residencies at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist (formerly Wake Forest Baptist Health) from 2019-2021. Her clinical interests include pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant and palliative care. She is a member of the Oncology Infusion Standardization Task Force and the Hematology/Oncology Subcommittee of P&T.