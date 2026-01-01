PGY2 Ambulatory Care Preceptor Biographies

Donna M. White, RPh, BCACP, CDCES

Internal Medicine

Ms. White is the Pharmacy Clinical Lead in Ambulatory Care and the residency Program director for the PGY2 ambulatory program. She is a clinical assistant professor for the VCU School of Pharmacy. Currently, she serves an Internal Medicine Clinic, where patients are referred for hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, anticoagulation, and comprehensive medication management. She also serves in the Diabetes Cardiology clinic as well as a Hospital Follow Up clinic focusing on TOC and decreasing Hospital readmissions. Ms. White also supports an OBOT clinic within her internal medicine area. She was instrumental in initiating and implementing a university wide population health program where UVa pharmacists’ complete medication reconciliation on all insured employees and their families. She received her BS in Pharmacy from VCU, has been a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist since 1998, and is certified in immunization delivery and Medication Therapy Management. Ms. White received the VCU class of 2010 Mentor Award, a 2006 Fall Preceptor Award from VCU, the VCU Preceptor of the Year award in 2022 and the ACCP Preceptor of the Year award in 2022. Her areas of interest include diabetes, anticoagulation, transitions of care, and provision of clinical pharmacy services to underserved populations.

Lori Dunn, PharmD

Dialysis

Dr. Dunn is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. Her primary practice site is within the UVA Outpatient Dialysis Center. She provides therapeutic drug monitoring and pharmacotherapy oversight for both the in-center and home dialysis programs. Dr. Dunn participates in multidisciplinary patient care rounds within the Kidney Center Outpatient Dialysis center and provides intensive medication education to a subset of the UVA Outpatient Dialysis population. She serves as an active member in the UVA Delirium Committee. Her areas of interest include mineral bone disease, geriatrics, delirium. She received her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at VCU Health System (VCUHS) and a PGY2 Internal Medicine residency at Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (MUSC).

Bethany Delk, PharmD, BCPS

Geriatrics

Dr. Delk is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practicing in geriatrics. She practices in a geriatric primary care clinic, a home-based primary care program, and a memory and aging care clinic. She joined the ambulatory care clinical pharmacy team in 2017 after spending 4 years as an inpatient internal medicine clinical pharmacist at UVA. Dr. Delk received her PharmD degree from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and completed ASHP-accredited residencies in Pharmacy Practice and Critical Care at the University of Virginia. Prior to joining UVA, she practiced as an emergency medicine clinical pharmacist in North Carolina. Her professional interests include polypharmacy, transitions of care, behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and caring for complex older adults with multimorbidity.

Jennifer Geyston, PharmD, BCPS, BCTXP

Solid Organ Transplant

Dr. Jennifer Geyston is the Lead Pharmacist for Solid Organ Transplantation at the University of Virginia Health System. She is also Director of the PGY2-Solid Organ Transplantation Pharmacy Residency Program. Her practice site rotates between both the thoracic and abdominal transplant services including inpatient and outpatient involvement in both pre- and post-transplant patients. She earned her Pharm.D. degree from Drake University and completed ASHP-accredited PGY1-Pharmacy Practice residency training at Tampa General Hospital. She is also an active member of both the American Society of Transplantation and the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. She served as the secretary and treasurer of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy’s Immunology and Transplantation Practice and Research Network in 2019. Dr. Geyston is passionate about providing patient centered care and expanding transplant pharmacy services.

Kevin Lonabaugh, PharmD, BCACP, BCPPS, AE-C

Cystic Fibrosis/Pulmonary (Adult and Pediatric)

Dr. Lonabaugh is an Ambulatory Clinical Pharmacist with practice sites in the Adult and Pediatric Cystic Fibrosis centers. He also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor for the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. He received his PharmD from Shenandoah University and completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the University of Virginia Health System. He then went on to complete a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy before returning to UVA in 2017. Dr. Lonabaugh’s practice interests include Pediatrics, Pulmonology, and Endocrinology. He also holds a strong interest in optimizing education for patients and their families and assisting with pediatric-to-adult healthcare transitions.

Alia Lynch, PharmD, BCOP

Preceptor for Ambulatory Oncology Pharmacy

Dr. Lynch is an Ambulatory Oncology Clinical Pharmacist. Her primary practice site is the Thoracic Oncology Clinic at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She received a BS in Biochemistry from NC State University and her PharmD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed both her PGY1-Pharmacy and PGY2-Oncology residencies at the University of Virginia Health System. She joined the hematology/oncology team in August 2015 and is now a preceptor for both the PGY1-Pharmacy and PGY2-Oncology residency programs.

Kirstie Perry, PharmD, BCACP

Cardiology

Dr. Perry is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. Her primary practice site is within the Heart and Vascular Center located in the Fontaine Research Park at UVA. She provides comprehensive medication reconciliation and optimization, chronic disease state management, and practices as part of a multidisciplinary team for transitions of care for post-MI and heart failure patients. She received her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Salem VA Medical Center. Prior to joining UVA, she practiced as an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Perry’s practice interests include transitions of care, endocrinology, and heart failure.

Christian (Christa) Brooker, PharmD, BCACP

Family Medicine

Dr. Brooker is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist. She received her PharmD from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2018 and completed a PGY1 Community-Based pharmacy residency and PGY2 Ambulatory Care pharmacy residency at UVA. Her primary practice site is the Family Medicine clinic at UVA Health. Dr. Brooker works under a collaborative practice agreement with physicians, resident physicians and nurse practitioners within the clinic. She primarily co-manages chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, but also assists with others like asthma, COPD, anticoagulation, tobacco cessation and refugee care. She works alongside a clinic-based pharmacy technician who assists with prior authorizations, patient assistance programs, and general medication access issues. Dr. Brooker has a special interest in teaching and education, transitions of care and working with the underserved.